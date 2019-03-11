MedicareCompareUSA : Forging Important Partnerships to Help Providers Retain Medicare Market Share

MedicareCompareUSA announced today that it has entered into a new
partnership with Empower Brokerage through which thousands of health
insurance agents can be deployed to assist contracted hospitals in
achieving their Medicare objectives.
MedicareCompareUSA is the nation’s largest Medicare insurance-solution
network for national and local community hospital systems and
multispecialty physician groups. The company has seen record growth in
recent years as providers increasingly want to leverage
MedicareCompareUSA’s proven track record for connecting patients with
desired insurance products at a time when hospitals and physicians are
becoming more selective in contracting terms and networks.
In its role, MedicareCompareUSA helps providers adapt to marketplace
change and disruption by providing creative solutions that allow
providers to achieve their business objectives. With more than 10,000
Americans aging into Medicare every day, for many hospitals those
objectives include retaining their patients who are turning 65 and not
losing to a competitor this important patient base they have likely
taken years to build.
“MedicareCompareUSA works with hospitals, health systems and physicians
nationwide to help manage a Medicare patient’s insurance purchasing
decision by providing education and enrollment assistance,” said
MedicareCompareUSA Founder and CEO Paul Gauthier. “Thanks to this new
partnership with Empower, providers will now have access to an even
larger cadre of local, qualified Medicare agents who meet their
professional and ethical standards and who can help diverse senior
demographics—both telephonically and in person—compare and enroll in
Medicare plans accepted by the hospital and its affiliated physicians.”
Empower, whose roots are in the Southwest, are opening up its entire
distribution system to partner directly with MedicareCompareUSA’s
expanding provider client roster in that region of the country.
Empower’s extreme sophistication and extensive call center capabilities,
coupled with local agent presence, brings an immediate solution for
these hospitals and physician groups. As such, Gauthier believes that
“the experience gained from this new partnership with Empower has the
potential to become the model adapted by the industry.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with MedicareCompareUSA in this new
venture and know that our combined resources will give providers a
significant competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Empower CEO
Rodney Culp. “Together, given our respective strengths, we can
accomplish great things and better serve healthcare providers through
carefully selecting, orienting and engaging thousands of agents who will
help hospitals fulfill their Medicare enrollment goals.” Culp and
Gauthier have agreed to collectively commit up to $1 million in client
communities served to provide wide-ranging insurance support to Medicare
beneficiaries.
A core element of MedicareCompareUSA’s arsenal is the establishment of
toll-free dedicated helplines, which connect patients to insurance
agents who are not only extensively trained in Medicare but who are
oriented to a provider’s Medicare objectives. Seniors calling into the
helpline can get a clear understanding of their Medicare options
(including Medicare Advantage, Supplement and Prescription plans),
compare Medicare plans accepted by their provider, and get assistance
from a licensed agent in enrolling in the plan of their choice. This is
particularly valuable for “new seniors”—those just turning 65—who are
bombarded from several directions with complicated insurance options and
an assortment of insurance agents with varied degrees of Medicare
experience and motivation.
“Healthcare delivery, the insurance industry and healthcare distribution
channels are all changing; and most providers are not in a position to
manage insurer and distribution changes because they are rightfully
focused on their core business of delivering quality patient care,” said
Gauthier. “That’s where we can step in as their strategic partner in
helping to provide custom-tailored solutions to address insurance
changes and disruptions.”
Toward that end, Gauthier says that MedicareCompareUSA is constantly
assessing trends within healthcare delivery, closely monitoring
insurance distribution channels, leveraging new data and analytic
sources, and searching out new ways to add value to their hospital
clients. “We will continue to look for new opportunities with
organizations whose value propositions complement what we do to solve
our clients’ needs,” Gauthier said.
The new relationship with Empower is one such example of how we are
linking our clients to agent distribution support, but collectively
MedicareCompareUSA has access to more than 1 million agents nationally
through its corporate insurance distribution affiliates.
About MedicareCompareUSA
MedicareCompareUSA helps Medicare beneficiaries select a health plan
that is accepted by their existing hospital and doctors, thus assuring
continuity of care and preserving the trusted relationships many
providers have built up over time with their patients. Not owned or
managed by any Medicare insurance company, MedicareCompareUSA’s mission
is to provide seniors the unbiased information they need while
simplifying the enrollment process. With its strong foundation and
impressive track record, an increasing number of hospitals and doctors
are looking to MedicareCompareUSA as an indispensable part of a
proactive patient-communication and population-management strategy. medicarecompareusa.com
