MedicareCompareUSA : and The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic in Minnesota to Establish Toll-Free Helpline to Assist Medicare Beneficiaries in Health Plan Selection

06/27/2019 | 11:16am EDT

MedicareCompareUSA announced today that it has entered into an agreement with The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic in Minnesota to establish a toll-free helpline that will make it easier for local Medicare beneficiaries to find a health plan that is accepted by the clinic and that best meets their personal needs and preferences. The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic has main locations in Mankato and Hutchinson as well as outreach clinics in eight additional communities in the southern part of the state.

The new helpline will connect callers with licensed agents specially trained to help educate consumers on the features of all Medicare options, including Medicare Advantage, supplemental plans and prescription plans. In addition to providing information, these agents will also help seniors enroll in whatever plan they chose, thus simplifying and streamlining what is often a very confusing and cumbersome process. All of these services are provided free to Medicare beneficiaries.

“Many seniors have existing relationships with the clinic and its exceptional healthcare team, and they want to make sure they have continued access knowing changes can occur with Medicare plans,” said Kerri Lenderman, interim CEO of MedicareCompareUSA. “Several plan network changes have taken effect across Minnesota this year. Through this new helpline it will be easier for Medicare beneficiaries to find a plan that is accepted by The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic, thus assuring continuity of care while preserving important bonds of trust that have been built over time.”

Lenderman says that the new helpline will be particularly helpful for those seniors just turning 65 who are bombarded daily with confusing messages from competing health plans and options. “These seniors are seeking simplicity and clarity in such an important decision,” she said. “MedicareCompareUSA becomes a one-stop, hassle-free destination for unbiased information so seniors can feel confident in the selections they make.”

By enrolling through the new helpline, The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic will also be able to communicate with its patients throughout the year regarding important news that may affect their access or health coverage. This includes providing patients an annual review of their Medicare coverage and assisting members affected by Medicare plan network changes that frequently occur on an annual basis.

“Our insurance helplines, which field calls from coast to coast, have proven time and time again to be a successful strategy for providers not just attracting Medicare beneficiaries but—perhaps even more important—retaining current ones,” said Lenderman. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this service to The Orthopaedic & Fracture Clinic, which, for more than 60 years, has been providing life-improving, cost-effective musculoskeletal care to its patients.”

About MedicareCompareUSA

MedicareCompareUSA helps Medicare beneficiaries select a health plan that is accepted by their existing hospital and doctors, thus assuring continuity of care and preserving the trusted relationships many providers have built up over time with their patients. Not owned or managed by any Medicare insurance company, MedicareCompareUSA’s mission is to provide seniors the unbiased information they need while simplifying the enrollment process. With its strong foundation and impressive track record, an increasing number of hospitals and doctors are looking to MedicareCompareUSA as an indispensable part of a proactive patient-communication and population-management strategy. medicarecompareusa.com


© Business Wire 2019
