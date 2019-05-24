Log in
Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. : to Present at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational

05/24/2019 | 08:18am EDT

DENVER, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCQX: MDCL) ("Medicine Man Technologies" or "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated operator, today announced that it will be presenting at the 9th Annual LD Micro Invitational, to be held on June 4 -5, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset in Bel Air, California.

Mr. Joe Puglise, Chief Operating Officer of Medicine Man Technologies, will deliver a corporate presentation and discuss the Company's recent highlights at 10:40 a.m. PT on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Mr. Puglise will also be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

For more information about Medicine Man Technologies, please visit https://www.medicinemantechnologies.com/.

About LD Micro
LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million. For more information, visit www.ldmicro.com.

About Medicine Man Technologies
Medicine Man Technologies is a fully integrated operator in the cannabis industry, offering consulting, retail pharma-grade products, and turnkey solutions for cannabis cultivators for over a decade. Medicine Man Technologies is leveraging its expertise and intellectual property to vertically integrate retail, cultivation, formulation, and distribution operations. The Company's client portfolio includes active and past clients in 18 states and seven countries.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medicine-man-technologies-inc-to-present-at-the-9th-annual-ld-micro-invitational-300856337.html

SOURCE Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
