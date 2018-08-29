Medicortex Finland Oy: Clinical Trial Extended for Detection of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

Medicortex Finland today announced that the Ethics Committee approved
an additional site in the second clinical trial of ProbTBI™, a
diagnostic kit for mild Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) detection.
Accelerated recruitment of patients will be performed in the central
hospitals of Turku, Pori and Vaasa in Finland during the next few months.
The clinical trial is being conducted in Finland at three central
hospital sites with first level emergency departments and high expertise
in the TBI management. Patients with suspected mild TBI or concussion
will be studied with respect to their specific biomarker signature in
their bodily fluids and they will be compared to control patients with
orthopedic injury and to healthy controls. Among the first target of 60
subjects, all healthy controls and more than half of the injured
patients have been recruited until now. In the second stage the number
of patients is extendable to 160. The study is posted in a public
database where the status and progression are kept updated (www.ClinicalTrials.gov,
NCT03306563).
"ProbTBI™ will be a highly innovative novel diagnostic kit for rapid
detection of TBI and concussion. It is now further developed and
evidenced in the ongoing clinical trial" said Dr. Adrian Harel, CEO of
Medicortex. “Involvement of the third hospital will speed up the
recruitment of patients and it will guarantee us adequate population for
the next extended stage as we are now covering the entire Western
Finland” Dr. Harel adds.
Dr. Mårten Kvist, Medical Director of Medicortex says: "A diagnostic
tool for rapid detection of TBI is truly awaited and it will satisfy an
urgent need to considerably improve the detection of brain injury in
patients who are suffering a head injury without self-evident symptoms
of brain damage.” and he adds that “By including sufficient number of
patients in the clinical study Medicortex will justify the scientific
and statistic strength of its biomarker detection assay.”
Medicortex Finland Oy is engaged in the development of first-of-its-kind
diagnostic kit for rapid detection of concussion and mild TBI. The
Company has the technology to capture biomarkers from noninvasive body
fluid samples and to develop them into an affordable diagnostic tool.
The patent portfolio held by Medicortex grants safety to develop the
products. More information about TBI and its detection is available on
Company's website at www.medicortex.fi
About Medicortex
Medicortex Finland Oy is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving
the diagnostics and treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Its
current focus is on developing biomarker diagnostics to detect the
presence and severity of a head injury. Once the company completes the
kit development, its next goal will be to develop an innovative drug to
halt the progression of brain injury.
Key words: brain injury, head injury, concussion, diagnostics, TBI,
early detection, trauma, clinical trial
