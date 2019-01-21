Log in
Medicskin : Announcements and Notices - DATE OF BOARD MEETING

01/21/2019 | 01:14am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8307)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Medicskin Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Tuesday, 12 February 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the nine months ended 31 December 2018, considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

By the order of the Board Medicskin Holdings Limited

Dr. Kong Kwok Leung Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Dr. Kong Kwok Leung, Ms. Tsui Kan, Ms. Kong Chung Wai and Ms. Sin Chui Pik Christine, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Cheong Tat, Mr. Lee Ka Lun and Mr. Leung Siu Cheung.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company (the "Directors") collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the "Latest Company Announcements" page of the GEM's website atwww.hkgem.comfor at least 7 days from the day of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website atwww.medicskin.com.

Disclaimer

Medicskin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 06:13:02 UTC
