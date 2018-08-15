Medicskin : Announcements and Notices - Grant of Share Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS

The Board announces that on 15 August 2018, the Company granted an aggregate of 4,000,000 Options to the Grantees pursuant to the Share Option Scheme, subject to acceptance by the Grantees.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Medicskin Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a total of 4,000,000 share options (the "Options") to subscribe for an aggregate of 4,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company at nominal value of HK$0.01 each (the "Share(s)") were granted under the share option scheme adopted by the shareholders of the Company on 3 December 2014 (the "Share Option Scheme") to the eligible persons (the "Grantee(s)") by the Company. Such grant is subject to acceptance by the Grantees. Details of the Options granted are as follows:

15 August 2018 (the "Date of Grant")HK$0.433 per Share, which represents the highest of: (i) the closing price of the Shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the Date of Grant, being HK$0.36; (ii) the average of the closing price of the Shares as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotation sheets for the five business days immediately preceding the Date of Grant, being HK$0.433; and (iii) the nominal value of a Share, being HK$0.01

4,000,000 Options (each Option shall entitle the Grantees to subscribe for one Share)

HK$0.36 per Share

Validity period of Options : 4 years, from the Date of Grant up to 14 August 2022, both dates inclusive Vesting period of Options : 1.

For an aggregate of 1,200,000 Options granted to Grantees being independent non-executive directors of the Company

(i) 50% of the Options are exercisable from the Date of Grant; and

(ii) 50% of the Options are exercisable from 15 August 2019.

2.

For an aggregate of 2,800,000 Options granted to Grantees other than independent non-executive directors of the Company

(i) 25% of the Options are exercisable from the Date of Grant;

(ii) 50% of the Options are exercisable from 15 August 2019; and

(iii) 25% of the Options are exercisable from 15 August 2020.

Among the total of 4,000,000 Options granted, 1,200,000 Options were granted to the employees of the Group (of which 400,000 Options were granted to an employee of the Group who is also an associate of a Director), and 2,800,000 Options were granted to certain directors of the Company (the "Director(s)"). Details of the grant to the Directors and/or their associates (as defined in the GEM Listing Rules) are as follows:

Number of Options Name of Grantee(s) Relationship with the Company Granted Ms. Kong Chung Wai Executive Director 800,000 Ms. Sin Chui Pik Christine Executive Director 800,000 Mr. Chan Cheong Tat Independent non-executive Director 400,000 Mr. Lee Ka Lun Independent non-executive Director 400,000 Mr. Leung Siu Cheung Independent non-executive Director 400,000 Ms. Kong Ching Wai(Note) Employee of the Group and 400,000 associate of a Director

Note: Ms. Kong Ching Wai is the head of human resources and administration of the Group and the sister of Ms. Kong Chung

Wai, an executive Director.

The grant of Options to each of the above Directors has been approved by the independent non-executive Directors (save that each of the independent non-executive Directors has abstained from voting on the relevant resolution in relation to the grant of Options to himself) in accordance with Rule 23.04(1) of the GEM Listing Rules.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, none of the Grantees is a Director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or any of their respective associates.

Dr. Kong Kwok Leung Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Kong Kwok Leung, Ms. Tsui Kan, Ms. Kong Chung Wai and Ms. Sin Chui Pik Christine, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Cheong Tat, Mr. Lee Ka Lun and Mr. Leung Siu Cheung.

