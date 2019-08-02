Medicskin : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8307)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Board is pleased to announce that all the Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of a poll at the AGM held on 2 August 2019.

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Medicskin Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28 June 2019 (the "Notice of AGM") and the circular of the Company dated 28 June 2019 (the "Circular"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company is pleased to announce that all the ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 2 August 2019.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue was 485,736,000 (the "Share(s)"), being the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the Resolutions proposed at the AGM. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, there was no Share entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Resolutions proposed at the AGM pursuant to Rule 17.47A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange (the "GEM Listing Rules") and no Shareholder was required under the GEM Listing Rules to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions proposed at the AGM.

The full text of the Resolutions was set out in the Notice of AGM. The poll results in respect of the Resolutions were as follows:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS NUMBER OF VOTES (%) FOR AGAINST 1. To receive and adopt the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and the reports of the Directors and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2019. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) 2. (A) To re-elect the following retiring Directors: (i) To re-elect Dr. Kong Kwok Leung as an executive Director. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) (ii) To re-elect Ms. Sin Chui Pik Christine as an executive Director. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) (iii) To re-elect Mr. Chan Cheong Tat as an independent non-executive Director. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) (B) To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) 3. To re-appoint Messrs. Moore Stephens CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) 4. (A) To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the number of issued Shares on the date of the passing of this resolution. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) (B) To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back Shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued Shares on the date of the passing of this resolution. 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%) (C) To extend the general mandate granted under resolution number 4(A) by adding Shares bought back pursuant to the general mandate granted under resolution number 4(B). 274,922,106 (100%) 0 (0%)

Note: The number of votes and percentage of the voting as stated above are based on the total number of Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the AGM in person, by authorised corporate representative or by proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast by way of poll in favour of each of the Resolutions, all the Resolutions proposed were duly passed at the AGM as ordinary resolutions of the Company.

Tricor Investor Services Limited, the Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

By the order of the Board Medicskin Holdings Limited

Dr. Kong Kwok Leung Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 2 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Dr. Kong Kwok Leung, Ms. Tsui Kan, Ms. Kong Chung Wai and Ms. Sin Chui Pik Christine, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chan Cheong Tat, Mr. Lee Ka Lun and Mr. Leung Siu Cheung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

