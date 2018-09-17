Medicskin : Company Information Sheet (GEM) COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

FF003G

APPENDIX 5

FORMS RELATING TO LISTING

FORM F

GEM

COMPANY INFORMATION SHEET

Case Number: 20180227-F08307-0001

Company name: Medicskin Holdings Limited (密迪斯肌控股有限公司)

Stock code (ordinary shares): 8307

This information sheet contains certain particulars concerning the above company (the "Company") which is listed on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Exchange"). These particulars are provided for the purpose of giving information to the public with regard to the Company in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "GEM Listing Rules"). They will be displayed at the GEM website on the internet. This information sheet does not purport to be a complete summary of information relevant to the Company and/or its securities.

The information in this sheet was updated as of 17 September 2018

A. General

Place of incorporation: Cayman Islands Date of initial listing on GEM: 18 December 2014 Name of Sponsor(s): Shenwan Hongyuan Capital (H.K.) Limited (formerly known as "Shenyin Wanguo Capital (H.K.) Limited") Names of directors: Executive Directors: (please distinguish the status of the directors Dr. KONG Kwok Leung - Executive, Non-Executive or Independent Ms. TSUI Kan Non-Executive) Ms. KONG Chung Wai Ms. SIN Chui Pik Christine Independent Non-Executive Directors: Mr. CHAN Cheong Tat Mr. LEE Ka Lun Mr. LEUNG Siu Cheung

interests in the ordinary shares and other securities of the Company

Name(s) of company(ies) listed on GEM or the Main Board of the Stock Exchange within the same group as the Company:

Topline Worldwide Limited ("TWL")

(Note 1)

Dr. KONG Kwok Leung ("Dr. Kong")

(Note 2)

Rich Unicorn Holdings Limited (富麒控股有限公司) ("Rich Unicorn")

(Note 3)

Fullshare Holdings Limited ("Fullshare")

(Note 3)

Magnolia Wealth International Limited ("Magnolia Wealth") (Note 3)

JI Changqun ("Mr. Ji") (Note 3)

Notes:

1. The entire issued share capital of TWL, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, is beneficially owned by Dr. Kong. Therefore, Dr. Kong is deemed to be interested in all the shares of the Company held by TWL.

2. Dr. Kong is a controlling shareholder and an executive director of the Company.

3. The entire issued share capital of Rich Unicorn, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, is beneficially owned by Fullshare, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose issued shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 607). Fullshare is in turn owned as to 46.58% by Magnolia Wealth, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability, whose entire issued share capital is beneficially owned by Mr. Ji. In addition, Mr. Ji holds 4.77% of Fullshare directly as the beneficial owner. Therefore, Fullshare, Magnolia Wealth and Mr. Ji are deemed to be interested in all the shares of the Company held by Rich Unicorn.

N/AFinancial year end date:

31 March

Registered address:Head office and principal place of business:Web-site address (if applicable):

Share registrar:

Auditors:

B. Business activities

PO Box 309 Ugland House Grand Cayman Cayman Islands KY1-1104

21st Floor

New World Tower II

16-18 Queen's Road Central Hong Kongwww.medisckin.com

Principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands: Maples Fund Services (Cayman) Limited

PO Box 1093, Boundary Hall

Cricket Square

Grand Cayman, KY1-1102 Cayman Islands

Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office: Tricor Investor Services Limited

Level 22

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu 35th Floor, One Pacific Place 88 Queensway

Hong Kong

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of medical skin care services in Hong Kong that primarily focus on the treatment of skin diseases/problems and/or the improvement of appearance of clients.

C. Ordinary shares

Number of ordinary shares in issue: 485,736,000 Par value of ordinary shares in issue: HK$0.01 Board lot size (in number of shares): 4,000 Name of other stock exchange(s) on N/A which ordinary shares are also listed: D. Warrants Stock code: N/A Board lot size: N/A Expiry date: N/A Exercise price: N/A Conversion ratio: N/A (Not applicable if the warrant is denominated in dollar value of conversion right) No. of warrants outstanding: N/A

No. of shares falling to be issued upon N/A the exercise of outstanding warrants:

E. Other securities

Details of any other securities in issue.

On 15 August 2018, share options to subscribe for an aggregate of 4,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company were granted pursuant to the share option scheme adopted by the shareholders of the Company on 3 December 2014, at an exercise price of HK$0.433 per share, subject to acceptance by the grantees. Among the total of 4,000,000 share options granted, 1,200,000 share options were granted to the employees of the Company together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") (of which 400,000 share options were granted to an employee of the Group who is also an associate of a Director), and 2,800,000 share options were granted to certain directors of the Company. As at the date of this company information sheet, the said share options remain outstanding.

Responsibility statement

The directors of the Company (the "Directors") as at the date hereof hereby collectively and individually accept full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this information sheet ("the Information") and confirm, having made all reasonable inquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief the Information is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive and that there are no other matters the omission of which would make any Information inaccurate or misleading.

The Directors also collectively and individually accept full responsibility for submitting a revised information sheet, as soon as reasonably practicable after any particulars on the form previously published cease to be accurate.

The Directors acknowledge that the Stock Exchange has no responsibility whatsoever with regard to the Information and undertake to indemnify the Exchange against all liability incurred and all losses suffered by the Exchange in connection with or relating to the Information.

Signed:

Ms. TSUI Kan Dr. KONG Kwok Leung Executive Director Executive Director By his lawful attorney KONG Chung Wai Ms. KONG Chung Wai Ms. SIN Chui Pik Christine Executive Director Executive Director Mr. CHAN Cheong Tat Mr. LEE Ka Lun Independent Non-Executive Director Independent Non-Executive Director By his lawful attorney KONG Chung Wai By his lawful attorney KONG Chung Wai Mr. LEUNG Siu Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director By his lawful attorney KONG Chung Wai NOTES