Medicskin : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/07/2019
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedMedicskin Holdings Limited 2 August 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 08307
Description :
MEDICSKIN
No. of ordinary (State shares currency)
Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
1,000,000,000 HK$0.01
HK$10,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
0
0
Balance at close of the month
1,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$10,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Balance at close of the month
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
preference
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$10,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
485,736,000
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
485,736,000
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
Share OptionScheme adopted on 03/12/2014 (Exercise price of HK$0.433)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
NIL
ExercisedCancelledLapsed
NIL
NIL
NIL
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
NIL
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be
the month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
NILNIL NIL NIL
1,300,000 (Remark 1)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1.
Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
(Preference shares)
(Other class)