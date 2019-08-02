Log in
Medicskin : Monthly Returns Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 July 2019

08/02/2019 | 06:45am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedMedicskin Holdings Limited 2 August 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 08307

Description :

MEDICSKIN

No. of ordinary (State shares currency)

Par valueAuthorised share capital (State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

1,000,000,000 HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

0

0

Balance at close of the month

1,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$10,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of other

classes of

shares

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$10,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

485,736,000

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

Balance at close of

the month

485,736,000

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

Share OptionScheme adopted on 03/12/2014 (Exercise price of HK$0.433)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

NIL

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

NIL

NIL

NIL

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NIL

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be

the month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

NILNIL NIL NIL

1,300,000 (Remark 1)

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

  • issuer issuer whichCurrency of amount outstanding

Class and description 1.

Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthissued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

Disclaimer

Medicskin Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:44:01 UTC
