Medidata : Is Recognised as One of the 2020 UK's Best Workplaces™

Medidata, the global leader in creating end-to-end solutions to support the entire clinical trial process, and a Dassault Systèmes company, has today been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ published by Great Place to Work®. Medidata was recognised in this year's ranking for the second consecutive year, along with 161 other UK organisations. The company ranked 18th in the large company category.

Medidata was praised for its people-centric approach and diverse and inclusive culture that celebrates different views and perspectives. This helps to drive the company’s innovation and encourages a culture of fully engaged employees who feel able to bring their ‘whole selves’ to work. As a result, Medidata continues to see excellent levels of employee engagement, productivity and innovation. Medidata promotes a culture that thrives on high levels of communication and transparency in a respectful and open environment, something that was recognised by Great Place to Work. The company believes inventiveness happens in environments where employees can share openly with each other and be proud of the work they do. This all contributes to Medidata’s mission of powering smarter treatments and healthier people.

Christian Hebenstreit, SVP and General Manager EMEA at Medidata, commented: “Medidata has a distinct and special culture that has propelled its success for more than 20 years. It is created and sustained by the people who are here today, and those who will join tomorrow. A culture built on respect, inclusiveness and collaboration allows us to respond to the needs of patients, customers and partners, while preserving the elements that make us special.”

Naveen Bhateja, Chief People Officer at Medidata, added: “At Medidata, we are privileged to support a mission that is more important today than ever. Making a difference in the lives of patients sets us apart from many others. On our internal engagement survey, we consistently score exceptionally high - on average 98% - on the question “I believe in the mission of this company”. We are motivated by knowing that our products can save lives by helping to get new treatments to patients faster. We never lose sight of the meaningful work that we do together.”

Understanding the perspective of employees is key to building a successful workplace environment. To determine an organisation’s ranking, Great Place to Work administers their Trust Index survey® to employees, which represents part of the final score. The remaining part comes from the Culture Audit®, a business-driven questionnaire that uncovers and evaluates the organisation's HR and leadership practices, policies and culture.

To learn more about Medidata’s recent recognition from Great Place to Work, read the company’s workplace culture information as highlighted on Medidata’s online profile on the Great Place to Work website here.

