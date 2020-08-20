Log in
Medidata :'s Dr. Rama Kondru Named One of 2020's 100 Most Inspiring People by PharmaVoice

08/20/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

Dr. Rama Kondru, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief technology officer at Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company, has been selected by PharmaVOICE magazine as one of 2020’s 100 Most Inspiring People (PharmaVOICE 100) in the life science industry. Kondru is cited by PharmaVOICE for inspiring and motivating his teams, propelling Medidata’s mission of powering smarter treatments and healthier people, and his role in helping to lead the digital transformation of the life science industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005690/en/

Dr. Rama Kondru, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief technology officer at Medidata (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Rama Kondru, executive vice president, chief information officer and chief technology officer at Medidata (Photo: Business Wire)

“Rama’s deep industry knowledge and passion for impacting how drugs are developed and, ultimately, the patient journey is core to Medidata’s ability to deliver on its mission. He has made exceptional contributions to the life science industry, to Medidata, and to his teams,” said Tarek Sherif, co-founder and co-CEO, Medidata. “At Medidata, Rama is helping to leverage our unique data and technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), creating compelling solutions that are driving transformative medical innovation. The Medidata community joins me in congratulating him on this well-deserved honor from PharmaVOICE.”

Leading a large team of software engineers and architects, and data scientists, Kondru places a singular focus on the life science industry. He spearheads the ongoing enhancements and innovations of Medidata’s industry-leading technology platform that has supported more than 20,000 clinical trials to date. Kondru oversees architecture, engineering, software quality, data science, and information security across the entire company.

Kondru held leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, UCB Pharma, and Hoffmann-La Roche, and published more than 30 patents and 30 peer-reviewed scientific papers. He earned his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, and a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh in biophysics, quantum chemistry, and advanced analytics.

Medidata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, which with its 3DEXPERIENCE platform is positioned to lead the digital transformation of life sciences in the age of personalized medicine with the first end-to-end scientific and business platform, from research to commercialization.

About PharmaVOICE 100

In 2005, PharmaVOICE launched the PharmaVOICE 100 as a means to celebrate the men and women throughout the life-sciences industry who provide inspiration to their peers, colleagues, and companies through their innovative and motivational approaches to addressing the industry’s myriad challenges. Each year, this special July/August issue of PharmaVOICE magazine draws attention from more than 60,000 readers through the print and digital editions. It has become the must-read issue of the year and a hallmark for the industry.

About Medidata

Medidata is leading the digital transformation of life sciences, creating hope for millions of patients. Medidata helps generate the evidence and insights to help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device and diagnostics companies, and academic researchers accelerate value, minimize risk, and optimize outcomes. More than one million registered users across 1,500 customers and partners access the world's most-used platform for clinical development, commercial, and real-world data. Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes company (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), is headquartered in New York City and has offices around the world to meet the needs of its customers. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata, The Operating System for Life SciencesTM.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 270,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2020
