Medigate : Honored by Cyber Defense Magazine with Two 2020 InfoSec Awards

Company recognized for its innovative approach to clinical/general IoT and medical device security

Medigate, the first dedicated healthcare IoT security and asset management platform, today announced that it has received two 2020 InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). Medigate was named a “Hot Company for Cybersecurity IoT” and its platform was named “Best Product for Healthcare IoT Security” at this year’s award ceremony during the RSA Conference 2020 in San Francisco.

“Health systems are placing increased importance on device security due to both the growing number of medical and IoT devices and network threats. We’re seeing organizations of all sizes turning to Medigate to not only secure but also provide visibility into all devices on their networks, reinforcing our approach to protect healthcare organizations and patient information,” said Jonathan Langer, co-founder and CEO of Medigate. “We are proud to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for our innovative approach and contributions to healthcare security.”

Medigate bridges the gap between cybersecurity and healthcare. Its distinctive platform enables it to discover all connected devices on a provider’s clinical network, accurately detect credible threats in real time, and prevent attacks from succeeding by creating and enforcing clinically-driven policies and preventing malicious communications without affecting the operation of the device under attack. Whether a medical device or a clinical or general IoT device – protecting connected devices on healthcare networks poses several unique challenges that cannot be addressed by security solutions not dedicated to healthcare environments and clinical networks.

This year’s InfoSec Awards is the eighth year CDM has honored InfoSec innovators. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. For more information: www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

For more information about Medigate, visit: https://www.medigate.io/.

About Medigate

Medigate is the industry’s first and leading dedicated medical device security and asset management platform, enabling providers to deliver secure, connected care. Medigate fuses the knowledge and understanding of medical workflow and device identity and protocols with the reality of today’s cybersecurity threats. With Medigate, hospital networks can safely operate all medical devices on their network, enabling deployment of existing and new devices to patients while ensuring privacy and safety.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005985/en/