MedinCell : Launches Its Initial Public Offering on the Regulated Market of Euronext in Paris

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL), a technological pharmaceutical company that
develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various
therapeutic areas, today announces the launch of its initial public
offering on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris.
On September 14, 2018, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)
approved the prospectus relating to the initial public offering of
MedinCell in France by granting visa no. 18-434, consisting of the
document de base registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018
under n° I.18-062, and a securities note (including a prospectus
summary).
MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company that aims to develop a
portfolio of long-acting injectable products by combining its BEPO®
technology with active ingredients present in already marketed drugs (of
which the efficacy and safety profile are known and documented), in
order to target specific indications including schizophrenia,
postoperative pain or contraception.
A unique business model and technology
-
BEPO®: a high-potential technology for
long-acting injectable treatments aiming at improving adherence and
treatment efficiency in specific indications
-
An attractive risk-return profile related to the reformulation
of existing drugs and to the improvement of their efficiency
-
International team of 110 employees, most of them shareholders
1
_________________________________________
|
1
|
|
Based on the median point of the indicative price range
|
|
|
A large portfolio of diversified products, addressing major
therapeutic issues
-
Ongoing Phase III in the United States (FDA): treatment of
schizophrenia (an indication for which adherence is a major issue and
that represents 20% of the total number of days of hospitalisation in
the United States)
-
Ongoing Phase II in the Unites States (FDA): treatment of
postoperative orthopaedic pain and also aiming at reducing the use of
opioids for which the risk of addiction is a major health issue: 91
people die every day in the United States from an opioid overdose
according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
-
Seven other clinical programmes in development or in
formulation for different therapeutic areas (contraception,
depression, chronic pain, etc.)
Collaborations with leading partners
-
Development with one of the world leaders in the pharmaceutical
industry of three products for the treatment of schizophrenia, the
most advanced currently in Phase III clinical trial
-
MedinCell develops a long-acting contraceptive, currently in
formulation research, with one of the main American humanist
foundations in health innovation; product aimed at developing
countries in particular, and of which the rights are retained by
MedinCell for developed countries
-
One of the largest global manufacturers and suppliers of biopolymers
is also a partner of MedinCell
BEPO®: a technology with substantial
potential for long-acting injectable treatments
The proprietary BEPO® technology allows the controlled
release of an active pharmaceutical ingredient over a targeted period of
days, weeks or months via a simple subcutaneous injection for a systemic
action, or a local injection for a targeted action. Through the
injection, the BEPO® technology forms a polymer depot
measuring only a few millimetres that releases the active ingredient,
and totally disappears after resorption.
The long-acting subcutaneous injection is an alternative to traditional
– often oral – drug-taking methods. It aims to enhance treatments’
efficiency by improving medication adherence, a major and global issue.
Indeed the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that one in two
patients either does not begin or fail to follow their treatment and
that “an improvement in adherence would have more impact than any
improvement in medical treatment” 2.
A long-acting and local injection enables the direct administration of
an active pharmaceutical ingredient to the targeted area, via an
intra-articular or perineural injection for example, especially in the
context of a surgical procedure. The objective is to significantly
reduce the quantity of drugs compared with the quantity needed if
administered orally or intravenously to achieve the same effect, while
limiting adverse effects.
An attractive risk-return profile related to the reformulation of
existing drugs and to the improvement of their efficiency
The products currently being developed by MedinCell use active
pharmaceutical ingredients that are present in drugs already available
on the market. Associated development costs and timeframes can therefore
be reduced. This category of products therefore makes it possible to
combine the lower risk of reformulating a known drug, versus a new
molecule, with the commercial potential of a new drug thanks to the
treatment’s enhanced efficiency compared to its existing forms.
2
_________________________________________
|
2
|
|
Adherence to Long-Term Therapies, Evidence for Actions (2003)
|
|
|
An extensive and diversified portfolio at an advanced stage of
development and targeting major therapeutic issues
MedinCell’s portfolio currently includes three products in clinical or
preclinical phases and six at the formulation research stage. Moreover,
MedinCell is aiming to file at least one new IND (Investigational New
Drug) per year.
MedinCell’s IPO project is intended to enable it to acquire the
financial capacity needed to develop this portfolio and, to a limited
extent, to refinance part of its debt.
The three products having passed the formulation research stage and
currently in development are:
• mdc-IRM, currently in a Phase III clinical trial in the United
States for the treatment of schizophrenia, in partnership with a leading
pharmaceutical company. mdc-IRM is developed from an atypical
antipsychotic commonly used for the treatment of this disorder,
Risperidone. Schizophrenia, indication for which adherence is a major
issue, affects more than 23 million people worldwide, represents 20% of
the total number of days of hospitalisation in the United States3
and an estimated annual economic loss of between $134.4 billion and
$174.3 billion4. The long-acting injectable antipsychotic
market was worth $4.4 billion in 2017, with annual growth of 20%5.
• mdc-CWM, currently in a Phase II clinical trial in the United
States for the treatment of orthopaedic postoperative pain and
inflammation, in partnership with AIC, a company specialising in
orthopaedic surgery. It is a new anti-inflammatory formulation, injected
intra-articularly when a knee prosthesis is implanted, that aims to
considerably reduce postoperative pain and inflammation and to reduce
opioid use. The efficacy of existing treatments remains limited, since
57% to 73% of operated patients express that they suffer from moderate
to extreme postoperative pain6. In the United States, opioid
addiction, which can follow prescribed postoperative use, has reached
epidemic proportions in recent years. The Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 91 people die every day in the
United States from an opioid overdose.
• mdc-TJK, currently in preclinical development for the treatment
of schizophrenia. This product, also developed in partnership with a
leading pharmaceutical company, is based on a molecule different than
Risperidone, and could target other patients than those of mdc-IRM.
Furthermore, MedinCell is supported by one of the main American humanist
foundations in health innovation for a formulation research programme
that aims to develop a 6-month injectable contraceptive that could
notably facilitate women’s access to contraception in developing
countries. MedinCell’s portfolio also includes five other formulation
research programmes in therapeutic areas such as the central nervous
system, pain and organ transplants, including a third product developed
in partnership with a leading pharmaceutical company.
About MedinCell
MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of
long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by
combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active
ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and
extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell
makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved
adherence, i.e. adherence with medical prescriptions, and to a
significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of
a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology allows
to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal
therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the
subcutaneous or local injection of a simple depot of a few millimetres,
fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs
approximately 100 people representing over 25 different nationalities.
|
_________________________________________
|
3
|
|
Comprehensive understanding of schizophrenia and its treatment,
Maguire GA: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12227084
|
4
|
|
The Economic burden of schizophrenia in the United States in 2013,
Analysis Group, Otsuka, Lundbeck LLC – 2016: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27135986
|
5
|
|
IMS sales data - MIDAS
|
6
|
|
Gan TJ, Habib AS, Miller TE, White W, Apfelbaum JL. Incidence,
patient satisfaction, and perceptions of post-surgical pain: Results
from a US national survey. Curr Med Res Opin. 2014;30(1):149-160
|
|
|
www.medincell.com
Terms and conditions of subscription
Investors wishing to participate in the Open Price Offer must submit
their orders through an authorized financial intermediary in France at
the latest on September 26, 2018 at 5.00 pm (CEST) for subscriptions
over the counter and at 8.00 pm (CEST) for internet subscriptions.
In order to be taken into consideration, orders issued under the Global
Placement must be received by the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint
Bookrunners at the latest by noon (CEST) on September 27, 2018.
MedinCell security identification codes
-
Name: MEDINCELL
-
ISIN Code: FR000404065605
-
Ticker: MEDCL
-
Compartment: Euronext Paris (Compartment C)
-
Sector classification: 4573 Biotechnology
Financial intermediaries
Bryan, Garnier & Co and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank,
act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. Allegra Finance
acts as financial advisor to the issuer.
Availability of the prospectus
Copies of the prospectus approved by the AMF on September 14, 2018 under
the number 18-434 consisting of the base document registered by the AMF
on September 4, 2018 under the number I.18-062, a securities note
(including a summary of the prospectus) are available free of charge
upon request from MedinCell's head office (3 rue des Frères Lumière, 34
830 Jacou, France) and on the MedinCell (investors.medincell.com) and
AMF (www.amf-france.org)
websites.
Risk Factors
MedinCell draws the attention of the public to Chapter 4, “Risk
Factors”, of the document de base registered with the AMF on
September 4, 2018 under number I.18-062.
PRESENTATION OF THE TERMS OF THE OFFERING
Purpose of the offering
The initial public offering of MedinCell on Euronext Paris is intended
to provide MedinCell with additional resources to finance its
development plan and enable it to become a major global actor for
long-acting injectable treatments.
The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the Offering, i.e. €30.6m
(based on the median point of the indicative price range), in the
following order of priority:
-
the development and expansion of its product portfolio (funding of
formulation research activities and preclinical and clinical phases,
including external studies and staff costs) of approximately
two-thirds of the net proceeds of the Offering;
-
accelerating the development of its technology platform to other
applications for approximately one-fifth of the net proceeds of the
offer;
-
the potential partial repayment of the bonds subscribed by TEVA up to
a maximum of one-tenth of the net proceeds of the Offering, in
accordance with its contractual commitments, in the event that Teva
makes such request (outside TEVA’s ability to subscribe to the
Offering through an offset of its debt as prescribed in section E.3 of
the summary of the Prospectus). In the absence of such a request from
TEVA, the balance of the net proceeds of the Offering will be mainly
allocated to the first objective mentioned above.
Terms and conditions of the Offering
The Offering will consist in placing on the market:
-
4,137,931 New Shares to be issued, which may be increased to a maximum
number of 4,758,620 New Shares if the Extension Clause is fully
exercised;
-
of 713,793 Additional New Shares if the Over-Allotment Option is fully
exercised, i.e. a maximum of 5,472,413 Offered Shares if the Extension
Clause and Over-Allotment Option are fully exercised.
Offering structure
It is expected that the issuance of Offered Shares shall be part of a
global offer (the “Offering”), which includes:
-
a public offering in France in the form of an open price offer, mainly
intended towards individuals (and not entities) (the "Open
Price Offer"); and
-
a global placement mainly intended towards institutional investors
(the "Global Placement"), which includes:
-
a placement in France; and
-
an international private placement in certain countries
(excluding, in particular, the United States, Australia, Canada
and Japan); and
-
a private placement carried out by the Company in the United
States, in connection with transactions eligible for an exemption
from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of
1933.
Subject to the level of demand under the Open Price Offer, the number of
shares allocated to fill the orders issued thereunder will equal at
least 10% of the number of New Shares. If the demand under the Open
Price Offer falls below 10% of the number of New Shares before any
possible exercise of the over-allotment option, the balance of the
remaining New Shares not allocated in the calculation of the Open Price
Offer will be offered as part of the Global Placement.
Indicative price range
The price of the Offered Shares under the Open Price Offer will be equal
to the price of the Offered Shares in the framework of the Global
Placement (the "Offering Price").
The Offering Price may range from €7.25 to €9.25 per share.
The Offering Price may be set outside of this range.
Gross proceeds of the Offering
Approximately €34.1 million rising to approximately €39.3 million in the
event of full exercise of the Extension Clause and approximately €45.1
million in the event of full exercise of both the Extension Clause and
the Over-Allotment Option (on the basis of the median point of the
indicative price range of the Offering, i.e. €8.25).
Estimated net proceeds of the Offering
Approximately €30.6 million rising to approximately €35.4 million in the
event of full exercise of the Extension Clause and approximately €40.9
million in the event of full exercise of both the Extension Clause and
the Over-Allotment Option (on the basis of the median point of the
indicative price range of the Offering, i.e. €8.25).
Subscription commitments received
BNP Paribas Développement and CM-CIC Innovation have irrevocably
undertaken to subscribe to the capital increase at a share price equal
to the Offering Price, as determined by the Company’s Executive Board on
September 27, 2018 for a total amount of EUR 7,700,000 representing
approximately 22.6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, on the basis
of the median point of the indicative price range for the Offering Price
(without exercise of the Extension Clause and the Over-Allotment Option)
(the “Subscription Commitments”). These Subscription Commitments
are broken down as follows:
-
BNP Paribas Développement: EUR 3,000,000 (8.8 % of the gross proceeds
of the Offering).
-
CM-CIC Innovation: EUR 4,700,000 (13.8 % of the gross proceeds of the
Offering), it being understood that such subscription commitment is
subject to the gross proceeds of the Offering exceeding EUR 30 million.
All of the orders mentioned above are to be fulfilled as a priority,
subject, however, to a potential reduction in accordance with the usual
allocation principles if the subscriptions received under the Offering
exceed the number of New Shares.
These commitments represent 34.2% of the amount of the capital increase
in the case of a limitation of the capital increase to 75% of the
initial Offering (on the basis on the lower price range).
Furthermore, as part of the Offering, TEVA, under the terms of the
financing agreement with the Company, may within an initial contractual
period of two business days from the beginning of the Offering period:
-
subscribe to the Offering by offsetting debt of a portion of the bond
financing still due at the closing day of the Offering, at the Price
of the Offering, (i) within the limit of 20% of the amount of the
Offering, and (ii) without exceeding at any given time 5% of the share
capital of the Company, and the number of shares received by Teva as
such shall be calculated on the basis of an amount equal to 111% of
the value of the share of the financing and/or ;
-
request from the Company the allocation of a maximum amount of 10% of
the net proceeds of the Offering, not including the subscription to
the Offering via offsetting debt, to the early repayment of a portion
of the bond financing.
Lock-up commitment of the existing shareholders, holders of BSA,
BSPCE and ORA
From the date of the prospectus and for a period that expires 360 days
following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, for the
integrality of their shares, subject to certain usual exceptions, it
being understood that this lock-up undertaking covers all the shares
held on the settlement-delivery date of the Offering, including the
Shares Resulting from the Redemption of the ORA, but excluding the New
Shares subscribed within the Offering.
The Company’s lock-up commitment
From the signing of the Underwriting Agreement and for a period that
expires 180 days following the settlement-delivery date of the Offering
subject to certain usual exceptions.
Indicative timetable
|
September 14, 2018
|
|
Visa granted by the AMF on the Prospectus
|
|
|
|
September 17, 2018
|
|
Issuance of the press release, announcing the Offering and the
availability to the public of the Prospectus
Publication by Euronext of the issue notice for the Open Price
Offer
Opening of the Offering
|
|
|
|
September 26, 2018
|
|
The Open Price Offer closes at 5:00 pm (CEST) for subscriptions over
the counter and at 8:00 pm (CEST) for internet subscriptions
|
|
|
|
September 27, 2018
|
|
Closing of the Global Placement at noon (CEST)
Determination of the Offering Price and potential exercise of the
Extension Clause
Signing of the Underwriting Agreement
Issuance of the press release indicating the Offering Price, the
definitive number of New Shares and the results of the Offering
|
|
|
|
|
|
Publication by Euronext of the Offering results notice
Start of the exercise period for the Over-Allotment Option
|
|
|
|
October 1, 2018
|
|
Settlement-delivery of the Offering
Redemption of ORAs
|
|
|
|
October 2, 2018
|
|
Beginning of trading for the Company's Shares on Euronext Paris
(on a single listing line entitled “MEDCL”)
Start of the potential stabilization period
|
|
|
|
October 27, 2018
|
|
Deadline for the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
End of the potential stabilization period
|
|
|
Stabilization
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (or any entity acting on
its behalf), acting as the stabilization agent (the "Stabilization
Agent"), in the name and on behalf of the Joint Global Coordinators
and Joint Bookrunners, may (but is in no case bound to) carry out
stabilization actions in accordance with applicable laws and
regulations, in particular EU Regulation No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014
on market abuse, and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of
March 8, 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation"). It is to be
noted that there is no assurance that such operations will be launched
and, in any event, an end may be brought to these operations at any
time, without notice.
The purpose of stabilization measures is to support the market price of
shares. This may affect the market price of the shares and may lead to
setting a market price higher than in the absence of such measures.
Should they be implemented, such measures may be carried out at any time
for a 30-calendar day period from the date the Offering Price is set,
i.e., according to the indicative timetable, up until and on October 27,
2018 (included).
If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in whole or in part, the
Company will publish a press release.
The Stabilization Agent will inform the competent market authorities and
the public in accordance with Article 6 of the Delegated Regulation.
During the stabilization period, the Stabilization Agent will ensure
appropriate publication of the details on all stabilization operations
at the latest at the end of the seventh day of trading that follows the
execution of said operations.
In the framework of the Offering, the Global Coordinators, Lead Managers
and Bookrunners may over-allot up to the number of shares covered by the
Over-Allotment Option, increased, if applicable, by a number of shares
representing not more than 5% of the size of the Offering (excluding the
exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), in accordance with Article 8 (b)
of the Delegated Regulation.
In accordance with Article 7.1 of the Delegated Regulation,
stabilization operations may not take place at a price that is higher
than the Offering Price.
|
|
Forward-looking Statements
|
|
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These
statements do not constitute guarantees regarding the future
performance of MedinCell. This forward-looking information covers
the future outlook, growth and commercial strategy of MedinCell
and is based on the analysis of future result forecasts and
estimates of amounts that cannot yet be determined. By nature,
forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties, as
it relates to events and depends on circumstances that may or may
not occur in the future. MedinCell draws your attention to the
fact that forward-looking statements provide no guarantee of
future performance and that its actual financial position, results
and cash flow, as well as changes in the sector in which MedinCell
operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or
suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this
document. Moreover, even if MedinCell’s financial position,
results, cash flow and changes in the sector in which MedinCell
operates were to be in accordance with the forward-looking
information contained in this document, these results or changes
may not be a reliable indicator of MedinCell’s future results or
developments. A description of events that could have a material
adverse impact on MedinCell’s business, financial position or
results, or on its ability to achieve its targets, is given in
Chapter 4 “Risk Factors” of the Document de base.
|
|
Disclaimer
|
|
No communication or other information related to this transaction or
to MedinCell may be transmitted to the public in a country in which
any approval or registration is required. No steps to such end have
been taken or will be taken by the Company in any country in which
such steps would be required (other than France).
|
|
This press release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to
sell or subscribe requiring a prospectus within the meaning of
Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and Council dated 4
November 2003, as amended (the “Prospectus Directive”).
|
|
With respect to the member states of the European Economic Area
other than France (the “Member States”) having implemented the
Prospectus Directive into law, no action has been or will be taken
in order to permit a public offer of the securities which would
require the publication of a prospectus in one of such Member
States. As a result, the securities of MedinCell may not and will
not be offered in any Member State other than France, except in
accordance with the exemptions set forth in Article 3 of the
Prospectus Directive.
|
|
This press release must not be published, released or distributed,
directly or indirectly, in the United States, Australia, Canada or
Japan. This press release and the information contained herein do
not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe, nor the solicitation
of an order to purchase or subscribe, securities in such countries.
|
|
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer of
securities or a solicitation for purchase, subscription or sale of
securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered,
subscribed or sold in the United States without registration under
the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities
Act”,) and other applicable state securities law, except pursuant to
an exemption from registration. MedinCell shares have not been and
will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and MedinCell
does not intend to undertake a public offering of its securities in
the United States.
|
|
This press release is not an invitation nor an inducement to engage
in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the
Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (“FSMA”). This
press release is directed only at (i) persons outside the United
Kingdom, (ii) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion)
Order 2005 (the “Order”), (iii) persons referred to in Article
49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth entities,
non-registered associations, etc.) and (iv) other persons to whom
this document may be lawfully communicated (all persons listed in
(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv) above being referred to as “Relevant
Persons”). The securities of MedinCell described herein are
available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to
subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be
engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a
Relevant Person must not act or rely on this document or any of its
contents.
|
|
The release, publication or distribution of this press release in
certain jurisdictions may be restricted by laws or regulations.
Persons in such jurisdictions into which this press release is
released, published or distributed must inform themselves about and
comply with such laws or regulations.
|
|
Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as
Stabilization Agent, may, for a period of 30 days following the
date of public disclosure of the offering price (i.e., according
to the indicative time schedule, to October 27, 2018 inclusive)
(but not under any circumstances), in accordance with the
applicable laws and regulations, in particular those of Delegated
Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8,
2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European
Parliament European Union and the Council and concerning the
conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization
measures, carry out stabilization operations in order to stabilize
or support the price of MedinCell shares on the regulated market
of Euronext Paris. In accordance with Article 7 of Delegated
Regulation No 2016/1052 of the European Commission of March 8,
2016, stabilization operations may not be carried out at a price
higher than the offer price. Such interventions may affect the
price of the shares and may result in the determination of a
higher market price than would otherwise prevail. Even if
stabilization operations were carried out, Crédit Agricole
Corporate and Investment Bank could, at any time, decide to
discontinue such operations. The information will be provided to
the competent market authorities and to the public in accordance
with Article 6 of the abovementioned Regulation. Pursuant to the
provisions of Article 8 of the abovementioned Regulation, Crédit
Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting on behalf of the
underwriters, may make over-allotments in connection with the
offer up to the number of shares covered by the over-allotment
option, plus, if applicable, 5% of the offer (excluding exercise
of the over-allotment option).
|
|
Information to Distributors
|
|
Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements
contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in
financial instruments, as amended (“MiFID II”); (b) Articles 9 and
10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing
MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the “MiFID
II Product Governance Requirements”), and disclaiming all and any
liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any
“manufacturer” (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance
Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the New
Shares offered in the global offering have been subject to a product
approval process, which has determined that the New Shares are: (i)
compatible with an end target market of retail investors and
investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible
counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for
distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by
MiFID II (the “Target Market Assessment”).
|
|
Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, distributors should
note that: the price of the New Shares may decline and investors
could lose all or part of their investment; the New Shares offer no
guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in
the New Shares is compatible only with investors who do not need a
guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in
conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are
capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and
who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may
result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice
to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling
restrictions in relation to the global offering.
|
|
Furthermore, it is noted that, notwithstanding the Target Market
Assessment, the Joint Bookrunners will only procure investors who
meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible
counterparties.
|
|
For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not
constitute: (a) an assessment for any particular client of
suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b)
a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in,
or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the
New Shares.
|
|
Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own target
market assessment in respect of the New Shares and determining
appropriate distribution channels.
|
This document may not be published, distributed or circulated, either
directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180916005038/en/