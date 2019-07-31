Log in
Medincell : Publication of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report 07.31.2019

07/31/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

Publication of the 2018/2019 Annual Financial Report

Euronext: MEDCL Montpellier - France July 31, 2019 - 5.45 pm CEST

MedinCell informs its shareholders and the financial community that its 2018/2019 annual financial report has been published and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The annual financial report is available on the MedinCell website, in the Investors / Documentation section (invest.medincell.com) as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 130 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

Contacts

MedinCell

NewCap

NewCap

David Heuzé

Louis-Victor Delouvrier / Alexia Faure

Nicolas Merigeau

Communication leader

Investors relation

Medias relation

david.heuze@medincell.com

medincell@newcap.eu

medincell@newcap.eu

+33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

1

Disclaimer

Medincell SA published this content on 31 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2019 16:04:09 UTC
