Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medinet : Announcements and Notices -

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 03:23am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MediNet Group Limited

匯 集 團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8161)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of MediNet Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 24 June 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, (i) considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 for publication; (ii) considering the recommendation on the payment of a dividend, if any; and (iii) to transact any other business.

By order of the Board of

MediNet Group Limited

Leung Man Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chi Wai Nelson and Ms. Jiang Jie and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Lieu Geoffrey Sek Yiu, Mr. Leung Po Hon and Mr. Wong Wai Leung.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM of the Stock Exchange for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the Stock Exchange's website at www.hkexnews.hk, and in the case of the announcement, on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page for at least 7 days from the day of its posting. This announcement will also be published on the Company's website at www.MediNetGroup.com.

Disclaimer

Medinet Group Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 07:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:48aADVANCED MEDICAL : Notice of AGM
PU
03:45aNo need to rush Renault-Fiat merger talks -French finance minister
RE
03:43aWOLTERS KLUWER : Governance, Risk & Compliance Earns Six Stevie Award Wins in 2019 American Business Awards®
PU
03:43aLONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - LondonMetric Property Plc
PU
03:42aARKEMA : Intends to Issue a New Euro-Denominated Hybrid Note and to Launch a Capped Tender Offer on Its Outstanding 700 Million Hybrid Note
BU
03:41aSAP : Volkswagen to invest up to four billion euros in digital transformation
RE
03:39aMCDONALD : Protests against McDonald's refusal to open in Israeli settlements
AQ
03:39aTATA MOTORS : BMW, Jaguar Land Rover Team Up to Share Electrification Technology
DJ
03:38aPIAGGIO & C : Report for the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03:38aNIKE : Here's What You'll Find on NikeTown London's New Women's Floor
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG : TSMC expects short-term impact from U.S. ban o..
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : posts slightly higher profit, maintains forecast
4VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
5GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC : GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. : Announces Offer to Purchase all of its Issued and Outstandi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About