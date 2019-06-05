Medinet : Announcements and Notices

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MediNet Group Limited

醫 匯 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 8161)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of MediNet Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Monday, 24 June 2019 for the purposes of, among other matters, (i) considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 March 2019 for publication; (ii) considering the recommendation on the payment of a dividend, if any; and (iii) to transact any other business.

By order of the Board of

MediNet Group Limited

Leung Man Fai

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 5 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chi Wai Nelson and Ms. Jiang Jie and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Lieu Geoffrey Sek Yiu, Mr. Leung Po Hon and Mr. Wong Wai Leung.

