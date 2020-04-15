Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mediterranean diet may help preserve cognitive function

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:26pm EDT

According to a recent analysis of data from two major eye disease studies, adherence to the Mediterranean diet-high in vegetables, whole grains, fish, and olive oil-may correlate with higher cognitive function. Dietary factors also seem to play a role in slowing cognitive decline. Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health, led the analysis of data from the Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS) and AREDS2. They published the results in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

The researchers examined the effects of nine components of the Mediterranean diet on cognition. The diet emphasizes the consumption of whole fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, legumes, fish, and olive oil, as well as reduced consumption of red meat and alcohol.

AREDS and AREDS2 assessed the effect of vitamins on age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which damages the light-sensitive retina. AREDS included about 4,000 participants with and without AMD, and AREDS2 included nearly 4,000 participants with AMD. The researchers assessed AREDS and AREDS2 participants for diet at the start of the studies. The AREDS study tested participants' cognitive function at five years, while AREDS2 tested cognitive function in participants at baseline and again two, four, and 10 years later. The researchers used standardized tests based on the Modified Mini-Mental State Examination to evaluate cognitive function as well as other tests. They assessed diet with a questionnaire that asked participants their average consumption of each Mediterranean diet component over the previous year.

Researchers found that the participants with the greatest adherence to the Mediterranean diet had the lowest risk of cognitive impairment. High fish and vegetable consumption appeared to have the greatest protective effect. At 10 years, AREDS2 participants with the highest fish consumption had the slowest rate of cognitive decline.

The numerical differences in cognitive function scores between participants with the highest versus lowest adherence to a Mediterranean diet were relatively small, meaning that individuals likely won't see a difference in daily function. But at a population level, the effects show that cognition and neural health depend on diet.

The researchers also found that participants with the ApoE gene, which puts them at high risk for Alzheimer's disease, on average had lower cognitive function scores and a greater decline than those without the gene. The benefits of close adherence to a Mediterranean diet were similar for people with and without the ApoE gene, meaning that the effects of diet on cognition are independent of genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease.

Disclaimer

IFT - Institute of Food Technologists published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 22:25:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:11pUK retail sales drop by a quarter in first two weeks of lockdown
RE
07:03pJapan business mood slumps to decade low on coronavirus hit - Reuters Tankan
RE
06:58pU.S. STALLING MASSIVE IMF LIQUIDITY BOOST OVER IRAN, CHINA : sources
RE
06:56pU.S. stalling massive IMF liquidity boost over Iran, China - sources
RE
06:56pAPR. 16, 2020TSE CHANGE OF BASE PRICE : WisdomTree Physical Palladium Individual Securities
PU
06:56pCASSINI RESOURCES : Results Confirm Yarawindah in Emerging Ni-Cu-PGE Province
PU
06:51pSTABILIS ENERGY : Announces Date of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PU
06:47pTrump to announce 'guidelines' on reopening U.S. economy Thursday
RE
06:39pIMF board approves creation of new short-term liquidity line
RE
06:26pMediterranean diet may help preserve cognitive function
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC. : HONEYWELL : to Release First Quarter Financial Results and Hold its Investor Co..
2UROGEN PHARMA LTD. : UROGEN PHARMA : Receives U.S. FDA Expedited Approval for Jelmyto™, the First and On..
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : EU head of operations steps down amid virus crisis
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
5FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : FREEHOLD ROYALTIES LTD. : Announces Change to Virtual-Only Shareholder Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group