Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medium Voltage Cables Market 2019-2023 | Rising Global Energy Demand to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:32am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the medium voltage cables market and it is poised to grow by USD 7.19 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005311/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the medium voltage cables market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the medium voltage cables market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising global energy demand has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, slowdown in manufacturing outputs might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Medium Voltage Cables Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Medium Voltage Cables Market is segmented as below:

Installation

  • Overhead
  • Underground
  • Submarine

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32174

Medium Voltage Cables Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our medium voltage cables market report covers the following areas:

  • Medium Voltage Cables Market Size
  • Medium Voltage Cables Market Trends
  • Medium Voltage Cables Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising number of microgrid networks as one of the prime reasons driving the medium voltage cables market growth during the next few years.

Medium Voltage Cables Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the medium voltage cables market, including some of the vendors such as EL Sewedy Electric Co., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LEONI AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT Group AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the medium voltage cables market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Medium Voltage Cables Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist medium voltage cables market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the medium voltage cables market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the medium voltage cables market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medium voltage cables market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:58aTESLA : seeks to raise $2 billion through stock offering
RE
07:58aWEX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:57aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Clarification Relating To Announcement Dated 11 February 2020
PU
07:57aALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement 1099/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
07:57aSAFEHOLD INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:56aMEDTRONIC : to Acquire Digital Surgery for Undisclosed Amount
DJ
07:56aLendio to Host Inaugural Women in Business Empowerment Workshop in NYC
GL
07:56aRYDER SYSTEM : Reports Record Revenue of $8.9 Billion in 2019, Up 6.1%; Earnings Include Previously Announced Residual Value Change Impact
BU
07:55aAMPS : Expands Leadership Team With Industry Experts In Healthcare Cost Containment
PR
07:54aMATERION CORPORATION : Reports Full-year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides 2020 Earnings Guidance
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
2CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
4SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group