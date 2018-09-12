Medix : Relaunches Epic Practice as the Alidade Group

Medix, a national organization specialized in workforce solutions and recruiting skilled personnel for clients in Healthcare, Scientific and Information Technology industries, has rebranded its Epic advisory and workforce solution practice into the Alidade Group to further expand its premier HIT services.

“Throughout the last decade, Medix’s Epic practice has thrived using our expertise to help health systems across North America implement and optimize their Epic EHR. Now, our team is excited to take our service offerings to the next level,” said Medix President and CEO, Andrew Limouris. “With the Alidade Group, we’ve formalized our services beyond our signature workforce solutions to provide a comprehensive portfolio of Epic advisory services.”

With this relaunch, the Alidade Group added two strategic members of the team to advance its expertise. Managing Partner Tony Catalano is a 30-year industry veteran with 25 years expertise building high-performing IT services organizations. Eric Born, a founder of Medix’s Epic practice, will be leveraging his 14 years of Medix experience to drive business development activities.

“The name Alidade Group comes from a tool used in surveying and astronomy, and we believe that gets to the heart of what we’re doing here – helping clients chart a path to success,” said Catalano. “We have rebranded Medix’s well-established Epic practice to Alidade Group in order to better reflect our consultative offerings and to increase focus on this strategic business line. We’re still a part of the Medix family and fully embrace our shared core values and purpose, and we are committed to growing Alidade Group into a leader in the HIT space.”

To learn more about the Alidade Group, please visit www.alidadegroup.com.

About Medix

Medix provides workforce solutions to clients and creates opportunity for talent representing a variety of industries through our Healthcare, Scientific and Information Technology divisions. Medix has been featured as well as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ “Largest Staffing Firms in the United States,” as well one of the “Fastest Growing Staffing Firm in the United States.” Medix has also been ranked as one of the Best & Brightest Places to Work in the Nation for two years and in Inavero’s 2018 “Best of Staffing” Talent award for providing excellent service, further earning our reputation as an industry leader. For more information, call (866)44-MEDIX or visit www.medixteam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005984/en/