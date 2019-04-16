Medley Capital : and FrontFour Announce Execution of Settlement Term Sheet David Lorber and Lowell Robinson to Join MCC Board of Directors and Independent Special Committee

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) --NEW YORK - April 16, 2019 - Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE: MCC, 'MCC') (TASE: MCC) and FrontFour Capital Group LLC ('FrontFour') today announced that they have entered into a binding term sheet (the 'Settlement Term Sheet') that will form the basis of a definitive stipulation of settlement in connection with the Delaware court decision delivered on March 11, 2019 (the 'Delaware Decision') relating to MCC's proposed merger (the 'MCC Merger') with Sierra Income Corporation ('Sierra') and Sierra's proposed concurrent acquisition (the 'MDLY Merger') of Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY, 'MDLY' or 'Medley').

The Settlement Term Sheet contemplates that the merger agreement for the MCC Merger would be amended to, among other matters, permit MCC to undertake a 'go shop' process to solicit superior transactions to the MCC Merger, and to provide that if the MCC Merger is consummated, a settlement fund will be created, consisting of $17 million of cash and $30 million of Sierra common stock, the number of shares of which is to be calculated using the pro forma NAV reported in the future proxy supplement describing the amendments to the MCC merger agreement, for a total of $47 million of settlement consideration, which will be distributed to eligible members of a class of MCC stockholders. MCC and FrontFour have also undertaken to work together in good faith to agree to supplemental disclosures relating to the transactions consistent with the Delaware Decision.

In connection with the Settlement Term Sheet, MCC's board of directors has appointed David A. Lorber and Lowell W. Robinson to MCC's board of directors and independent special committee, with Mr. Lorber being appointed as the Chair of the special committee, effective immediately. These appointments fill the two vacancies on MCC's board of directors created by the resignations of John E. Mack and Mark Lerdal. Pursuant to the Settlement Term Sheet, FrontFour will agree to customary standstill restrictions and to vote in favor of any agreed upon amendment to the MCC Merger (if put to a vote of MCC stockholders) and the directors nominated by MCC's board of directors for election at the MCC 2019 annual stockholder meeting.

'We are pleased to welcome David and Lowell to our board of directors,' said Arthur Ainsberg, lead independent director of the MCC Board. 'We look forward to working with them to deliver value to MCC stockholders.'

'We are pleased to have come to an understanding that is expected to provide MCC stockholders with considerably more value in connection with the proposed mergers, if consummated, and new, independent voices in the boardroom to help steer the 'go shop' process to solicit superior transactions. We look forward to working with our fellow board members,' said David Lorber of FrontFour.

The Settlement Term Sheet also contemplates amending the merger agreements for the MCC Merger and the MDLY Merger to extend the outside date to October 31, 2019. If the proposed amendments to the MCC and MDLY merger agreements have not been entered into by May 15, 2019, the Term Sheet may be terminated by MCC or FrontFour. The proposed amendments to the merger agreements will require the agreement of Sierra and there can be no assurance that such agreement will be obtained or that agreements on the amendments will be reached.

New Director Biographies:

David A. Lorber is a Co-Founder of FrontFour Capital Group LLC, an investment adviser, and has served as a Portfolio Manager since January 2007. He is also a Co-Founder of FrontFour Capital Corp., an investment adviser, and has been a Principal since January 2011. Previously, Mr. Lorber was a Senior Investment Analyst at Pirate Capital LLC, a hedge fund, from 2003 to 2006. He was an Analyst at Vantis Capital Management LLC, a money management firm and hedge fund, from 2001 to 2003 and an Associate at Cushman & Wakefield, Inc., a global real estate firm, from 2000 to 2001. Mr. Lorber has served as a director of Ferro Corporation, a leading producer of specialty materials and chemicals for manufacturers, since May 2013, where he is also Lead Director, Chairman of its Governance & Nomination Committee and a member of its Compensation Committee. From April 2006 until December 2014, Mr. Lorber served as a director of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (formerly GenCorp Inc.), a technology-based manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment. He also previously served as a director of Huntingdon Capital Corp., a real estate company, from January 2010 to May 2013 and was a Trustee for IAT Air Cargo Facilities Income Fund, a real estate company, from January 2009 to December 2009. He also served as a director of Fisher Communications Inc., an integrated media company, from April 2009 to March 2012. Mr. Lorber earned his BS from Skidmore College.

Lowell W. Robinson is an experienced executive with over thirty years of senior global strategic, financial, M&A, operational, turnaround and governance experience. From 2007 through 2009, Mr. Lowell served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of MIVA, Inc., an online advertising network, after initially joining the company in 2006 as its Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Prior to that, Mr. Robinson served as the President of LWR Advisors, LLC, a strategic and financial consulting services firm, from 2002 to 2006. Previously, from 2000 to 2002, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at HotJobs.com Ltd., an online recruiting and job search engine that was sold to Yahoo! Inc. Mr. Robinson was the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer at PRT Group Inc., a software and IT services company that he helped take public, from 1997 through 1999. Mr. Robinson also previously held senior financial positions at Advo, Inc., a direct-mail and marketing services company (1994 to 1997), Citigroup Inc., a multinational diversified financial services corporation (1986 to 1993), Uncle Bens Inc., a leading marketer of rice and a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated (1983 to 1986), and Kraft Foods Inc., at the time one of the world's largest food companies (1983 to 1993). Currently, Mr. Robinson serves as a director of Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharma company focused on pet products, where he has served since May 2018. He previously served as a director of each of EVINE Live Inc. (f/k/a ShopHQ), a digital omnichannel home shopping network (March 2014 to June 2018), SITO Mobile, Ltd., a leading mobile engagement platform provider (April 2017 to June 2017), Higher One Holdings, Inc., a financial technology company focused on providing cost-saving solutions (June 2014 to August 2016), Support.com, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services (March 2016 to June 2016), The Jones Group, Inc., an American designer, marketer and wholesaler of branded clothing, shoes and accessories (2005 to April 2014), and International Wire Group, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of wire products (2003 to 2009). Mr. Robinson's prior board experience also includes serving as a director of each of Independent Wireless One Corp., Diversified Investment Advisors Inc. and Edison Schools Inc. Mr. Robinson earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and BA in Economics from the University of Wisconsin.

Additional details regarding the Settlement Term Sheet will be included in a Form 8-K to be filed by MCC with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABOUT MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION

Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed business development company ('BDC') that trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MCC) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:MCC). Medley Capital Corporation's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions, to help these companies expand their businesses, refinance and make acquisitions. Medley Capital Corporation's portfolio generally consists of senior secured first lien loans and senior secured second lien loans. Medley Capital Corporation is externally managed by MCC Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. For additional information, please visit Medley Capital Corporation at www.medleycapitalcorp.com.

ABOUT FRONTFOUR CAPITAL GROUP LLC

FrontFour Capital is an investment adviser based in Greenwich, CT. FrontFour Capital focuses on value-oriented investments in North American companies.

