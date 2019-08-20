Medpace : Amendment to a previously filed SC 14D9

Purpose of the Amendment

The purpose of this Amendment No. 1 on Schedule 14D-9 is to amend and restate the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 originally filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019 (the 'Original Statement').

The Original Statement is hereby amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

Item 1. Subject Company Information.

(a) Name and address. The name of the subject company to which this Schedule 14D-9relates is Medpace Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ('Medpace Holdings'). Its principal executive offices are located at 5375 Medpace Way and its telephone number is (513) 579-9911.

(b) Securities. As of August 14, 2019, the latest practicable date prior to the filing of this Schedule 14D-9, there were 921,896 Options issued and outstanding under the 2014 Plan of which there were Eligible Options to purchase up to 876,533 shares of Medpace Holdings common stock.

Item 2. Identity and Background of Filing Person.

(a) Name and address. Medpace Holdings, the subject company, is the person filing this Schedule 14D-9.Medpace Holdings' name, address and business telephone number are set forth in Item 1 above, which information is incorporated herein by reference. Medpace Holdings' website address is www.Medpace.com. The information on Medpace Holdings' website is not a part of this Schedule 14D-9and is not incorporated by reference into this Schedule 14D-9.

(d) Tender offer. The information relating to the Offer and the Eligible Options set forth in the section entitled 'The Offer' in the Offer to Purchase included as Exhibit (a)(1) (the 'Offer to Purchase') to the Schedule TO is incorporated into this Schedule 14D-9by reference.

Item 3. Past Contracts, Transactions, Negotiations and Agreements.

(d) Conflicts of interest. The information set forth in Medpace Holdings' Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC on April 3, 2019 (the 'Proxy'), and in particular the sections of the Proxy entitled '2018 Summary Compensation Table' and 'Certain Relationships' and the information set forth in the section of the Schedule TO entitled 'Past Contracts, Negotiations and Transactions' and 'Interests of Directors and Executive Officers; Transactions and Arrangements Concerning Eligible Options' is incorporated into this Schedule 14D-9by reference.

Item 4. The Solicitation or Recommendation.

(a) The Solicitation or recommendation. Medpace Holdings makes no recommendation, expresses no opinion and remains neutral regarding whether Eligible Holders (as defined in the Schedule TO) should participate in the Offer.

(b) Reasons. In connection with the commencement of the Offer, the Medpace Holdings' board of directors held a meeting with senior management to review, evaluate and consider numerous factors including the context and terms of the Offer, the terms governing the Options and relevant provisions of the 2014 Plan. It is the determination of the person filing this Schedule 14D-9 that an Eligible Holder's decision on whether or not to tender Options in the Offer is a personal investment decision based upon each such Eligible Holder's particular circumstances. Specifically, the board of directors considered that Eligible Holders who hold stock options under the 2014 Plan who exercise their options will receive shares of common stock of Medpace Holdings that are not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Because such shares are not registered, there will be restrictions on their resale. In addition, as an unregistered plan, the 2014 Plan does not have a market mechanism for a cashless exercise or 'cash out' alternative. Eligible Holders who do not have sufficient cash to pay for the exercise price of the stock options and applicable taxes associated with the exercise may not realize the potential economic benefits of exercising such options. Through the Offer, Eligible Holders have a liquidity alternative that avoids the requirement to raise cash for stock option exercise and facilitates the payment of employee tax obligations with respect to such options.

(c) Intent to tender. The Offer is open to all Eligible Holders who validly tender and do not validly withdraw their Eligible Options in a jurisdiction where the Offer is permitted. No affiliate, executive officer or director of Medpace Holdings is participating in the Offer.