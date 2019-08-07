Medpace : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-T

Item 5. Past Contracts, Transactions, Negotiations and Agreements.

(a) Transactions. The compensation information and related party transaction information set forth in the Issuer's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, filed with the SEC on April 3, 2019 is incorporated herein by reference (See Item 12, 'Exhibits,' which is incorporated herein by reference). Mr. Troendle and the other members of Medpace Investors, including executive officers of Medpace Holdings, received an in-kind distribution from Medpace Investors of Medpace Holdings common shares on September 28, 2018, which were reported on such individuals' Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The approximate dollar value of such transactions were as follows as of September 28, 2018: Mr. Troendle: $15,088,393.41; Mr. Jesse Geiger: $2,218,886.67; Ms. Susan Burwig: $1,508,833.35; and Mr. Stephen Ewald: $476,044.86.

(b) Significant Corporate Events. The information set forth in the Offering Document under Section 16 ('Corporate Plans, Proposals and Negotiations') is incorporated herein by reference.

(e) Agreements Involving the Subject Company's Securities. The information set forth in the Offering Document under Section 10 ('Interests of Directors and Executive Officers; Transactions and Arrangements Concerning Eligible Options'), Schedule B ('Stock Option Transactions by Executive Officers and Directors') and Section 16 ('Corporate Plans, Proposals and Negotiations') is incorporated herein by reference.

Interests of the Offeror in the Issuer

Medpace Investors is a noncontrolling shareholder and related party of Medpace Holdings. Mr. Troendle, Medpace Holdings' President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, is the sole manager and controlling unit holder of Medpace Investors. Other executive officers of Medpace Holdings and employees of Medpace and its subsidiaries are unit holders in Medpace Investors.

Medpace Investors beneficially owns 7,751,125 shares (approximately 21.4%) of the Issuer's common stock as of July 31, 2019. Mr. Troendle has voting control over 8,364,827 shares (approximately 23.1%) of the Issuer's common stock as of July 31, 2019, which includes Mr. Troendle's interest in Medpace Investors' shares. As sole manager and controlling unit holder of Medpace Investors, Mr. Troendle has sole voting and investment control with respect to the shares held by Medpace Investors.

2014 Equity Incentive Plan

The 2014 Equity Incentive Plan for employees of Medpace and its subsidiaries and directors of Medpace Holdings (the '2014 Plan') provided the issuance of vested shares, stock options, RSAs and RSUs in Medpace Holdings' common stock. The awards were granted to key employees as additional compensation for services rendered and as a means of retention over the vesting period, typically vesting approximately equally over three or four years. The 2014 Plan allowed for the issuance of non-qualifiedstock options to employees, officers, and directors. Under the 2014 Plan, options could be granted with an exercise price equal to or greater than the fair value of common stock at the grant date as determined by the Medpace Holdings' board of directors. The stock options, if unexercised, expire seven years from the date of grant. In connection with the Issuer's initial public offering ('IPO'), the Issuer's board of directors approved the formation of the 2016 Incentive Award Plan, which replaced the 2014 Plan. The 2014 Plan has been closed and no awards have been issued under the 2014 Plan since 2016.

Registration Rights Agreement

In connection with the Issuer's IPO, the Issuer, certain shareholders of Medpace Holdings associated with Cinven (the 'Cinven Parties') and Mr. Troendle entered into a registration rights agreement (the 'Registration Rights Agreement'), pursuant to which the Issuer granted certain demand registration rights, shelf registration rights and piggyback registration rights to such shareholders. The rights of any shareholder under the Registration Rights Agreement will terminate upon the earlier to occur of: (i) all shares subject to the Registration Rights Agreement being registered pursuant to the terms of the Registration Rights Agreement or (ii) the parties to the Registration Rights Agreement becoming eligible to sell any shares subject to the Registration Rights Agreement pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 6. Purposes of the Transaction and Plans or Proposals.

(a) Purposes. The information set forth in the Offering Document under Section 2 ('Purpose of the Offer') is incorporated herein by reference.

(b) Use of Securities Acquired. The information set forth in the Offering Document under Section 4 ('Procedures for Tendering Eligible Options') and Section 6 ('Acceptance of and Payment for Eligible Options; Delivery of Cash Payment') is incorporated herein by reference.