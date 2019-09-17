Medpace : Amendment to a previously filed SC TO-T

INTRODUCTORY STATEMENT

This Amendment No. 3 to the Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO ('Amendment') amends and restates the Schedule TO filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2019 (as amended by Amendment No. 1 filed August 7, 2019 and Amendment No. 2 filed August 15, 2019 and as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the 'Schedule TO') and relates to the tender offer by Medpace Investors, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ('Medpace Investors'), and August J. Troendle ('Mr. Troendle' and together with Medpace Investors, the 'Offeror'), to purchase vested stock options for cash from Eligible Holders (as defined in the Offer) of Medpace, Inc., an Ohio corporation ('Medpace'), and of certain subsidiaries of Medpace. Medpace Investors is an affiliate of Medpace and Medpace Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation ('Medpace Holdings' or the 'Issuer'). The tender offer was made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated as of August 15, 2019 and the related Election Form, copies of which have been filed as Exhibits (a)(1) and (a)(3), which, together with any amendments or supplements thereto, constitute the 'Tender Offer' or 'Offer.' Pursuant to its terms the Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 13, 2019.

This Amendment No. 3 reports the results of the Offer and is filed in satisfaction of the reporting requirements of Rule 14d-3(b)(2) promulgatedunder the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except as amended and supplemented hereby, all terms of the Offer and all disclosures set forth in the Schedule TO and the amendments and exhibits thereto remain unchanged.

Items 1 through 11.

The Schedule TO is hereby amended and supplemented by adding the following text:

The Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 13, 2019. Pursuant to the Offer, as of the expiration date, Eligible Holders validly tendered for purchase 229,431 Eligible Options, and the Offeror accepted for purchase all such Eligible Options. Medpace Investors will promptly initiate payment of an aggregate of $9,112,120 to the Eligible Holders participating in the Offer. As a result of the Offer, Medpace Investors will beneficially own 7,980,556 shares (approximately 21.1%) of Medpace Holdings common stock and Mr. Troendle will beneficially own 8,594,258 shares (approximately 22.7%) of Medpace Holdings common stock as of September 13, 2019.

