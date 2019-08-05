Medpace : Tender offer schedule and amendment filed by the issuer.

For your tender to be valid, we must receive your Election Form by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, September 3, 2019 (or, if we extend the Offer, a later date will be specified). If you miss this deadline, you will not be permitted to participate in the Offer. If you do not make any election, you will not participate in the Offer, and all Eligible Options you hold and any stock options you hold that are not Eligible Options will remain outstanding under their existing terms and conditions.

If you hold Eligible Options that you received in more than one grant, you may choose to tender all, some or none of these Eligible Options. You also may choose to tender a portion of a grant. However, once you elect to tender all or a portion of your Eligible Options, you may only withdraw your whole tender and not a portion thereof.

Your election may be withdrawn at any time before the Expiration Date by delivering a properly completed Withdrawal Notice bearing a later date, and such Withdrawal Notice will supersede any Election Form previously delivered to us. For more information, see Section 5 (Withdrawal Rights; Change in Election) below.

Electing Not to Participate. Participation in the Offer is voluntary. If you do not want to tender your Eligible Options in the Offer, you do not need to do anything. Any Eligible Options that you do not validly and timely tender will remain outstanding on the same terms and conditions on which they were granted.

Determination of Validity; Rejection of Eligible Options; Waiver of Defects; No Obligation to Give Notice of Defects. We will determine, in our sole discretion, the number of shares subject to Eligible Options and all questions as to the form, validity, eligibility (including time of receipt) and acceptance of any tender of Eligible Options. Our determination of these matters will be final and binding on all parties. We may reject any or all Eligible Options tendered for cash. Subject to Rule 13e-4under the Exchange Act, we also may waive any of the conditions of the Offer or any defect or irregularity in any election with respect to any particular Eligible Option or any particular Eligible Employee, in each case in our sole discretion. No Eligible Options will be treated as properly tendered until any defects or irregularities that we identify have been cured by the Eligible Employee tendering the Eligible Options or waived by us. Neither we nor any other person is obligated to give notice of receipt of any Election Form or of any defects or irregularities involved in the tender of any Eligible Options, and no one will be liable for failing to give notice of receipt of any Election Form or any defects or irregularities.

Our Acceptance Constitutes an Agreement. Your election to tender your Eligible Options according to the procedures described above will constitute your acceptance of the terms and conditions of the Offer, subject to withdrawal rights set forth in Section 5 below. Our acceptance of your Eligible Options that are properly tendered will form a binding agreement between you and us upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer. When we accept your properly tendered Eligible Options, all right, title and interest in such Eligible Options will transfer to us. By tendering your Eligible Options, you irrevocably release all of your rights with respect to such tendered Eligible Options.

We currently expect that we will accept promptly after the Expiration Date all Eligible Options properly and timely tendered that have not been validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date.

5. Withdrawal Rights; Change in Election.

You may withdraw your election to tender Eligible Options only if you comply with the provisions of this Section 5. Please note, if you elect to tender all or a portion of your Eligible Options, you may only withdraw your whole tender and not a portion thereof.

To withdraw your election to tender options in the Offer, you must complete the Withdrawal Notice and return it to us by one of the methods listed above in Section 4, at any time before 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 3, 2019 (or, if we extend the Offer, a later date will be specified).

Once you have withdrawn your tender of Eligible Options, you may not revoke that withdrawal. Rather, if you change your mind and decide you want to re-tenderyour Eligible Options after you have withdrawn them, you must again follow the election procedure described above in Section 4. Please note that, although you may tender a portion of a grant of Eligible Options, you may not withdraw your election for a smaller amount than the amount tendered. Accordingly, if you elect to withdraw previously tendered Eligible Options from a particular grant, you must reject the Offer with respect to all of the Eligible Options from such grant.

