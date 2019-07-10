Log in
Medpace : University College London (UCL) – Professional Careers beyond Academia Conference

07/10/2019 | 09:43am EDT

UCL recently held a conference for PhD Students and Graduates in Life Sciences to provide information and guidance to those interested in industry career opportunities. Did you know that 53% of STEM PhD graduates immediately leave the science field following completion of their PhD? However, at Medpace we provide unrivalled opportunities for transition to the Life Sciences industry.

Stephanie Millin, Clinical Trial Manager at Medpace, presented a Keynote Speech explaining her journey, from PhD student to working at Medpace. The attendees immediately connected with Steph following a reference to her struggle with the experience of being both under and over qualified for graduate opportunities. The Keynote Speech highlighted that working at Medpace enables employees to utilise transferable skills from their PhD experience to contribute to the management of clinical trials. Highlights included the advantage of working at a fast-paced, collaborative and results-focused CRO; rather than 'slaving away in a lab with no result in sight, instead the excitement of working through phase I-IV of clinical trials that result in bringing drug applications to market'.

Student feedback confirmed this was highly informative and provided good insight into how to access careers as demonstrated by people coming from a similar science background to themselves.

A Q&A session gave attendees the opportunity to ask follow-up questions. It was clear Medpace offers comparably more freedom for common sense, flexibility for career progression and broader exposure to a variety of projects in different therapeutic areas. Students were pleased to hear that the problem solving, determination and creative thinking skills developed during her PhD have contributed to Steph's success working on clinical trials.

During the UCL Careers Networking Session, we discussed the PhD fast-track scheme from Project Coordinator to Clinical Trial Manager and alternative opportunities in Biostatistics and Clinical Monitoring. The PhD attendees at UCL were excited to hear about the extensive training and quick progression opportunities at Medpace and the niche and innovative drugs and medical devices development that we support through our clinical trials.

Medpace has career opportunities for Graduates and experienced Associates. You can find all our vacancies on our careers site - medpace.com/careers

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 13:42:04 UTC
