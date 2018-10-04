Log in
Medrobotics® Announces First Sale of Flex® Robotic System in Europe for Gastroenterology Applications

10/04/2018 | 06:02am CEST

Company’s robotic technology offers access to Scarfree advanced endoscopy procedures

Medrobotics Corp. today announced the first sale in Europe of their Flex® Robotic System for gastroenterology applications. The hospital, A.O. Universitaria Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, will be the first European facility to offer Scarfree interventional endoscopic procedures. Patients and physicians will both benefit from the System's crystal clear 3D visualization, robotic precision, platform stability, and potentially shorter procedure times.

“Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in Europe,” said Samuel Straface, Ph.D., President and CEO of Medrobotics. “Patients with cancer and non-malignant lesions are treated by gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons. The Flex® Robotic System offers physicians the possibility of treating patients more easily and less invasively than might otherwise be possible with traditional flexible endoscopes.”

Medrobotics markets the Flex® Robotic System, the first and only robotic surgical platform providing Scarfree access to hard-to-reach anatomy in otolaryngology, colorectal and gastroenterology procedures. The award-winning Flex® Robotic System has been widely recognized including Best-in-Show at the 2016 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA) and a Best New Product at the 2017 Edison Awards. For hospitals, the portability and ease of use of the Flex® Robotic System potentially offers more patients access to minimally invasive surgical options in the operating room, as well as endoscopy suite, which is not seen with other surgical systems.

About Medrobotics
Medrobotics Corporation (www.Medrobotics.com) is a privately funded medical device company headquartered in Raynham, Massachusetts. It manufactures and markets the Flex® Robotic System, the world’s first robotic surgical platform with a steerable and shapeable robotic scope. The Flex® Robotic System offers physicians the unique ability to navigate complex anatomy through a single, small entry point while operating in hard-to-reach anatomical locations that might otherwise be inaccessible with straight, rigid surgical tools. The Company’s vision is to provide more patients with access to Scarfree procedure options. Medrobotics received FDA clearances for the Flex® Robotic System for ENT applications in July 2015 and for colorectal procedures in May 2017. The CE mark was issued in March 2014.


