Medrobotics® Announces First Sale of Flex® Robotic System in Europe for Gastroenterology Applications

Medrobotics Corp. today announced the first sale in Europe of their Flex®
Robotic System for gastroenterology applications. The hospital, A.O.
Universitaria Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, will be the
first European facility to offer Scarfree™ interventional
endoscopic procedures. Patients and physicians will both benefit from
the System's crystal clear 3D visualization, robotic precision, platform
stability, and potentially shorter procedure times.
“Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in
Europe,” said Samuel Straface, Ph.D., President and CEO of Medrobotics.
“Patients with cancer and non-malignant lesions are treated by
gastroenterologists and colorectal surgeons. The Flex®
Robotic System offers physicians the possibility of treating patients
more easily and less invasively than might otherwise be possible with
traditional flexible endoscopes.”
Medrobotics markets the Flex® Robotic System, the first and
only robotic surgical platform providing Scarfree™ access to
hard-to-reach anatomy in otolaryngology, colorectal and gastroenterology
procedures. The award-winning Flex® Robotic System has been
widely recognized including Best-in-Show at the 2016 Medical Design
Excellence Awards (MDEA) and a Best New Product at the 2017 Edison
Awards. For hospitals, the portability and ease of use of the Flex®
Robotic System potentially offers more patients access to minimally
invasive surgical options in the operating room, as well as endoscopy
suite, which is not seen with other surgical systems.
About Medrobotics
Medrobotics Corporation (www.Medrobotics.com)
is a privately funded medical device company headquartered in Raynham,
Massachusetts. It manufactures and markets the Flex® Robotic
System, the world’s first robotic surgical platform with a steerable and
shapeable robotic scope. The Flex® Robotic System offers
physicians the unique ability to navigate complex anatomy through a
single, small entry point while operating in hard-to-reach anatomical
locations that might otherwise be inaccessible with straight, rigid
surgical tools. The Company’s vision is to provide more patients with
access to Scarfree™ procedure options. Medrobotics received
FDA clearances for the Flex® Robotic System for ENT
applications in July 2015 and for colorectal procedures in May 2017. The
CE mark was issued in March 2014.
