Meed : Aims to Disrupt U.S. Mobile Banking

Meed, the Santa Monica-based fintech, today announced the U.S. launch of
its disruptive mobile banking program together with Valley National Bank
of Tulsa, Oklahoma (VNB). SAP Banking Services is the core banking
software for the venture and the full integration program will be
handled by Axxiome through its digitalization platform, Axxiome Digital.
Meed’s innovative business model revolutionizes the marketing, delivery
and consumption of financial services for digital consumers, and is
designed to deliver differentiation, competitive advantage and
significant incremental growth for Valley National Bank.
“The vast majority of banks worldwide have all handled the mobile era in
exactly the same way, and we think it’s a flawed approach,” said Les
Riedl, CEO for Meed. “Simply shrinking down traditional bank accounts
and putting them on a smartphone screen doesn’t offer real innovation,
nor is it customer-centric. At Meed, we’re putting together an entire
financial ecosystem to benefit the customer, re-building mobile
financial services from the ground up.”
Valley National Bank will make available the innovative Meed Package,
including:
-
Linked checking, savings and credit accounts
-
Domestic and international transfers
-
Unique income-building SocialBoost™ program.
SocialBoost allows Meed customers the opportunity to earn an ongoing
income stream in return for growing the Meed community among their
family and friends. The result is an acquisition and loyalty engine for
VNB driven by customers’ social sharing.
VNB works to a vision of making banking surprisingly easy for its
customers and communities everywhere, and will use Meed as a significant
enhancement to this.
“The Meed package is a highly desirable and innovative banking solution
that has global reach and the power to change lives in communities
worldwide,” said Valley National Bank President and CEO Brad Scrivner.
“We are very excited and optimistic about our partnership with Meed.
We’re confident that the world is ready for a more transparent and noble
banking platform.”
The Meed solution is turn-key, and Axxiome is able to run the full
integration program without disrupting VNB’s day-to-day operations or
adding to its IT staff or workload. The partnership will leverage
Axxiome Digital, a digitalization platform designed specifically to
enable banks to integrate seamlessly with FinTechs. System agnostic for
improved flexibility and scalability, it will be integrated into SAP
system for the launch. “Bringing the Meed Platform to life in
collaboration with SAP and Valley National Bank is a great example of
how new business models are changing the banking industry,” said Michael
Mauk, CEO at Axxiome. “Banks working together with fintechs in this
manner will change and revitalize traditional ways of banking.”
Valley National Bank chose SAP Banking Services and SAP S/4HANA to
create a fully-integrated financial system that provides real-time
banking, easy and flexible configuration capabilities, and a 360° view
of the customer. The real-time insights enabled by SAP for banking
solutions, combined with Axxiome Digital as an intelligent
digitalization platform, will allow the bank to become flexible and
nimble in operations for its new digital customers. In addition, Valley
National Bank will at the same time move all its systems into a single
tenant managed cloud hosted by DXC.
Meed will launch in the U.S. in December 2018, with nationwide rollout
Q1 2019. Meed first went live in Asia in 2016, and will add Mexico in
mid-2019 as it works towards a goal of establishing a global network of
Member Banks in 30 countries by 2021.
About Meed
Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Meed is on a mission to make
financial services more affordable, convenient and aligned with the
needs and behaviors of digital consumers. Meed provides a new global
platform for a community of networked Member Banks, Corporate Members
and individual users. For more information, visit http://www.meed.net/
About Valley National Bank
Valley National Bank (VNB) is a family-owned financial institution based
in northeast Oklahoma that takes pride in personalized customer service,
flexibility, trust and community involvement. With almost 4 decades of
service, VNB continues to build on a legacy of strength and integrity
for its customers by offering quality banking products, competitive
rates and quick decision making that has helped it stand apart. For more
information about VNB, visit www.bankvnb.com.
About Axxiome
Axxiome is a global solutions provider for the financial services
industry with operations in Europe, North America and Latin America.
Axxiome excels in linking legacy banking platforms with modern solutions
and is considered a leader in banking transformation projects across the
globe. Axxiome’s professional consultants are experienced in technical
and advisory services and bring innovation and knowledge to customer
projects. Axxiome offers Axxiome Banking, a comprehensive, ready-to-run
digital platform for retail and commercial banking, underpinned by
proven state of the art technology. It encapsulates expertise from many
banking transformation programs worldwide, combining best-in-class core
banking processes with a powerful omni-channel architecture and market
leading banking products. Axxiome also offers Axxiome Digital, an
omni-channel platform designed to purposefully transform financial
institutions into customer-centric and future-ready digital enterprises.
The platform supplements the existing technology landscape with
ready-to-use omni-channel solutions and UIs, out-of-the-box banking
processes, and digital widgets that ensure seamless operations and
superior experiences in every customer interaction across devices and
channels. To learn more about Axxiome and the complete suite of
offerings and services, visit www.axxiome.com.
SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as
well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks
of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries.
See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx
for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and
service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180907005534/en/