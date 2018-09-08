Meed : Aims to Disrupt U.S. Mobile Banking

Teams up with Valley National Bank of Oklahoma, Axxiome for launch in December 2018

Meed, the Santa Monica-based fintech, today announced the U.S. launch of its disruptive mobile banking program together with Valley National Bank of Tulsa, Oklahoma (VNB). SAP Banking Services is the core banking software for the venture and the full integration program will be handled by Axxiome through its digitalization platform, Axxiome Digital.

Meed’s innovative business model revolutionizes the marketing, delivery and consumption of financial services for digital consumers, and is designed to deliver differentiation, competitive advantage and significant incremental growth for Valley National Bank.

“The vast majority of banks worldwide have all handled the mobile era in exactly the same way, and we think it’s a flawed approach,” said Les Riedl, CEO for Meed. “Simply shrinking down traditional bank accounts and putting them on a smartphone screen doesn’t offer real innovation, nor is it customer-centric. At Meed, we’re putting together an entire financial ecosystem to benefit the customer, re-building mobile financial services from the ground up.”

Valley National Bank will make available the innovative Meed Package, including:

Linked checking, savings and credit accounts

Domestic and international transfers

Unique income-building SocialBoost™ program.

SocialBoost allows Meed customers the opportunity to earn an ongoing income stream in return for growing the Meed community among their family and friends. The result is an acquisition and loyalty engine for VNB driven by customers’ social sharing.

VNB works to a vision of making banking surprisingly easy for its customers and communities everywhere, and will use Meed as a significant enhancement to this.

“The Meed package is a highly desirable and innovative banking solution that has global reach and the power to change lives in communities worldwide,” said Valley National Bank President and CEO Brad Scrivner. “We are very excited and optimistic about our partnership with Meed. We’re confident that the world is ready for a more transparent and noble banking platform.”

The Meed solution is turn-key, and Axxiome is able to run the full integration program without disrupting VNB’s day-to-day operations or adding to its IT staff or workload. The partnership will leverage Axxiome Digital, a digitalization platform designed specifically to enable banks to integrate seamlessly with FinTechs. System agnostic for improved flexibility and scalability, it will be integrated into SAP system for the launch. “Bringing the Meed Platform to life in collaboration with SAP and Valley National Bank is a great example of how new business models are changing the banking industry,” said Michael Mauk, CEO at Axxiome. “Banks working together with fintechs in this manner will change and revitalize traditional ways of banking.”

Valley National Bank chose SAP Banking Services and SAP S/4HANA to create a fully-integrated financial system that provides real-time banking, easy and flexible configuration capabilities, and a 360° view of the customer. The real-time insights enabled by SAP for banking solutions, combined with Axxiome Digital as an intelligent digitalization platform, will allow the bank to become flexible and nimble in operations for its new digital customers. In addition, Valley National Bank will at the same time move all its systems into a single tenant managed cloud hosted by DXC.

Meed will launch in the U.S. in December 2018, with nationwide rollout Q1 2019. Meed first went live in Asia in 2016, and will add Mexico in mid-2019 as it works towards a goal of establishing a global network of Member Banks in 30 countries by 2021.

About Meed

Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Meed is on a mission to make financial services more affordable, convenient and aligned with the needs and behaviors of digital consumers. Meed provides a new global platform for a community of networked Member Banks, Corporate Members and individual users. For more information, visit http://www.meed.net/

About Valley National Bank

Valley National Bank (VNB) is a family-owned financial institution based in northeast Oklahoma that takes pride in personalized customer service, flexibility, trust and community involvement. With almost 4 decades of service, VNB continues to build on a legacy of strength and integrity for its customers by offering quality banking products, competitive rates and quick decision making that has helped it stand apart. For more information about VNB, visit www.bankvnb.com.

About Axxiome

Axxiome is a global solutions provider for the financial services industry with operations in Europe, North America and Latin America. Axxiome excels in linking legacy banking platforms with modern solutions and is considered a leader in banking transformation projects across the globe. Axxiome’s professional consultants are experienced in technical and advisory services and bring innovation and knowledge to customer projects. Axxiome offers Axxiome Banking, a comprehensive, ready-to-run digital platform for retail and commercial banking, underpinned by proven state of the art technology. It encapsulates expertise from many banking transformation programs worldwide, combining best-in-class core banking processes with a powerful omni-channel architecture and market leading banking products. Axxiome also offers Axxiome Digital, an omni-channel platform designed to purposefully transform financial institutions into customer-centric and future-ready digital enterprises. The platform supplements the existing technology landscape with ready-to-use omni-channel solutions and UIs, out-of-the-box banking processes, and digital widgets that ensure seamless operations and superior experiences in every customer interaction across devices and channels. To learn more about Axxiome and the complete suite of offerings and services, visit www.axxiome.com.

