Meeder Muirfield Fund (FLMFX) Reaches 30-Year Anniversary Milestone

Meeder Investment Management is proud to announce that the Meeder
Muirfield Fund (FLMFX) has reached a significant milestone, celebrating
its 30th anniversary on August 10, 2018. The Fund is one of
the oldest mutual funds in Morningstar’s Tactical Allocation category
with one of the longest portfolio manager tenures in the industry.
“Tactical asset allocation is a hallmark of our firm,” said Bob Meeder,
president and CEO of Meeder Investment Management. “Our flagship
Muirfield Fund was launched in 1988 to provide mutual fund investors
with access to our Defensive Equity Strategy, a separate account
strategy which has been in place since the firm’s inception in 1974.
There aren’t many tactical allocation funds that have withstood the test
of time and multiple market cycles as the Muirfield Fund has.”
The Meeder Muirfield Fund employs a tactical, time-tested and timeless
investment strategy. The Fund pursues its objective of long-term capital
appreciation by quantitatively managing risk and providing downside
protection. As an unconstrained tactical strategy, the Fund has the
flexibility to shift away from equity securities to cash or fixed income
securities based on our multi-discipline, multi-factor model that
assesses the risk/reward relationship of the stock market. “We believe
that our approach to managing volatility in the Muirfield Fund, and our
other tactical funds and portfolios, provides a smoother ride for
investors while helping them remain committed to their investment goals
through a full market cycle,” added Mr. Meeder.
"I’ve been part of the Muirfield Fund since day one,” continued Mr.
Meeder. “As I reflect back on the last 30 years, I am grateful to all
who have contributed to the Fund’s success, including our associates,
and the financial advisors and investors who have placed their trust and
confidence in us. I feel a real sense of accomplishment that our team
has been able to help thousands of investors achieve their financial
goals through their investment in the Muirfield Fund.”
About Meeder Investment Management
Meeder Investment Management offers investment solutions designed to
manage risk and improve investor outcomes. We are skilled in tactical
asset allocation and managing market volatility dating back to the
firm’s inception in 1974. We employ a model-driven,
multi-discipline/multi-factor approach to investing.
Our investment solutions include mutual funds, investment portfolios,
separate accounts, retirement solutions, private wealth management and
cash management. As of June 30, 2018, Meeder has more than $13 billion
in assets under management, advisement and administration. For more
information, please visit www.meederinvestment.com
