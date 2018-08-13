Log in
Meeder Muirfield Fund (FLMFX) Reaches 30-Year Anniversary Milestone

08/13/2018 | 06:01am EDT

A Tactical and Timeless Strategy for Investors

Meeder Investment Management is proud to announce that the Meeder Muirfield Fund (FLMFX) has reached a significant milestone, celebrating its 30th anniversary on August 10, 2018. The Fund is one of the oldest mutual funds in Morningstar’s Tactical Allocation category with one of the longest portfolio manager tenures in the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180813005091/en/

Bob Meeder, president and CEO of Meeder Investment Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Bob Meeder, president and CEO of Meeder Investment Management (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tactical asset allocation is a hallmark of our firm,” said Bob Meeder, president and CEO of Meeder Investment Management. “Our flagship Muirfield Fund was launched in 1988 to provide mutual fund investors with access to our Defensive Equity Strategy, a separate account strategy which has been in place since the firm’s inception in 1974. There aren’t many tactical allocation funds that have withstood the test of time and multiple market cycles as the Muirfield Fund has.”

The Meeder Muirfield Fund employs a tactical, time-tested and timeless investment strategy. The Fund pursues its objective of long-term capital appreciation by quantitatively managing risk and providing downside protection. As an unconstrained tactical strategy, the Fund has the flexibility to shift away from equity securities to cash or fixed income securities based on our multi-discipline, multi-factor model that assesses the risk/reward relationship of the stock market. “We believe that our approach to managing volatility in the Muirfield Fund, and our other tactical funds and portfolios, provides a smoother ride for investors while helping them remain committed to their investment goals through a full market cycle,” added Mr. Meeder.

"I’ve been part of the Muirfield Fund since day one,” continued Mr. Meeder. “As I reflect back on the last 30 years, I am grateful to all who have contributed to the Fund’s success, including our associates, and the financial advisors and investors who have placed their trust and confidence in us. I feel a real sense of accomplishment that our team has been able to help thousands of investors achieve their financial goals through their investment in the Muirfield Fund.”

About Meeder Investment Management

Meeder Investment Management offers investment solutions designed to manage risk and improve investor outcomes. We are skilled in tactical asset allocation and managing market volatility dating back to the firm’s inception in 1974. We employ a model-driven, multi-discipline/multi-factor approach to investing.

Our investment solutions include mutual funds, investment portfolios, separate accounts, retirement solutions, private wealth management and cash management. As of June 30, 2018, Meeder has more than $13 billion in assets under management, advisement and administration. For more information, please visit www.meederinvestment.com

Investors are advised to consider carefully the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the funds. Contact us at 866.633.3371 to request a free copy of the prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Meeder Funds are distributed by Adviser Dealer Services, Inc., an affiliate of Meeder Investment Management.

© 2018 Meeder Investment Management, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
