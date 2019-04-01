Meet Chuck Knows Beef: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Launches All-knowing Virtual Beef Assistant.

DENVER, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beef goes virtual as the iconic Beef. It's What's For Dinner. brand brings the knowledge of a rancher, the expertise of a chef, and the humor of a dad into the kitchen with the official launch of Chuck Knows Beef, a new beef virtual assistant. Powered by Google Artificial Intelligence and developed in partnership with VMLY&R, a leading digital marketing agency, Chuck is the new virtual go-to expert on all things beef. Chuck can be easily accessed at ChuckKnowsBeef.com or by simply enabling Chuck Knows Beef with Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant devices.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8481451-beef-its-whats-for-dinner-launches-chuck-knows-beef-virtual-assistant/

Funded by beef farmers and ranchers and designed to be a go-to consumer resource for beef knowledge and recipe inspiration, Chuck provides instant access to recipes, cuts and nutrition information and cooking tips– plus a whole lot more. Consumers can ask Chuck questions like:

What should I cook tonight?

What is a strip steak?

At what temperature is steak well done?

How much protein is in beef?

How does raising beef affect the environment?

Chuck can also be of help to the 70 percent of consumers who agree that technical support would be helpful when shopping for beefi by texting recipe shopping lists directly to users. If that isn't a good enough reason to become quick friends, Chuck is also great company in the kitchen with a fun personality and a good dad joke from time to thyme.

"We were inspired to develop a tool that empowers shoppers to feel more confident when approaching the meat case and purchasing and cooking beef for their families" said Season Solorio, Executive Director of Brand Marketing and Communications at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff. "Chuck is an ideal solution for bridging the gap between consumers' love of beef and increasing use of technology in the kitchen."

Chuck is the latest example of the many ways the Beef. It's What's for Dinner. brand is embracing technology to reach today's tech savvy families. In 2017, 25 years after Beef. It's What's for Dinner. first became a household slogan, the iconic brand was relaunched with a new website designed to be a complete source for beef inspiration and information, including offering a look at the farmers and ranchers across the country who work hard every day to raise beef. Since the brand's relaunch, BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com has attracted more than 15 million visitors by keeping pace with today's consumers and blending innovation with the time honored tradition and rich heritage of raising beef

To meet Chuck and get some beefy inspiration, visit ChuckKnowsBeef.com.

About the Beef Checkoff

The Beef Checkoff Program was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill. The checkoff assesses $1 per head on the sale of live domestic and imported cattle, in addition to a comparable assessment on imported beef and beef products. States may retain up to 50 cents on the dollar and forward the other 50 cents per head to the Cattlemen's Beef Promotion and Research Board, which administers the national checkoff program, subject to USDA approval.

About NCBA, a Contractor to the Beef Checkoff

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) is a contractor to the Beef Checkoff Program. The Beef Checkoff Program is administered by the Cattlemen's Beef Board, with oversight provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



