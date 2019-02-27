Log in
Meet Elon Tusk: Tesla chief changes Twitter display name

02/27/2019 | 10:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk changed his Twitter display name to "Elon Tusk" in another late-night flurry of tweets on Wednesday, which also promised news from his electric carmaker Tesla Inc later this week.

In a series of tweets to his 25 million followers following charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this week, Musk accused the regulator of failing to read Tesla's annual reports and said its oversight was "broken".

On Wednesday, he changed his display name and added an elephant tag. (https://twitter.com/elonmusk)

Social media platforms have featured a number of memes involving wordplay around Musk's name this week.

He also promised Tesla would have "news" at 2 p.m. California time on Thursday. The company, deep in debt as it ramps up production of its popular Model 3 sedan, is due to repay a $920 million (£693 million) convertible bond a day later.

Musk had promised last year to have his public statements vetted by the company's board, as part of a settlement with the SEC that headed off demands for him to resign as Tesla CEO.

Tesla did not immediately respond to request for comment.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Patrick Graham, Bernard Orr)

