Meet GEMI: The World's First Multi-Camera Recording App to Maximize Your New iPhone's Power for Storytelling

With the new iPhone’s release, GEMI emerges as a unique video capturing tool that features simultaneous front and back camera usage

The masterminds behind Firework announced the launch of GEMI, the world’s first multi-cam recording tool on the App Store. Built upon the latest hardware technology in iPhone 11, GEMI captures moments with front and back cameras simultaneously to create an ultra-immersive experience. This free easy-to-use app integrates special effects into real-time reporting, surpassing many existing professional post-recording editing tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006112/en/

“There are so many life moments captured where the cameraman is not in the frame. With GEMI, we put the storyteller back into the story. The story is only complete if you’re in it,” said Vincent Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of GEMI.

GEMI now offers three patent-pending innovative features:

Multi-camera capture: Shoot split-screen videos using the front camera and multiple back cameras simultaneously

Shoot split-screen videos using the front camera and multiple back cameras simultaneously A.I. powered real-time superimpose: Extract the subject in the front camera using patent-pending A.I. and project it to the scene from the back cameras in real-time

Extract the subject in the front camera using patent-pending A.I. and project it to the scene from the back cameras in real-time Editing on the fly: Capture multiple cuts/clips and combine them into a single video

“Vlogging is the biggest trend today and creators are struggling to choose between showing their faces or what they are seeing,” said Jerry Luk, Co-Founder and COO of GEMI. “GEMI revolutionizes the way people capture, share, and consume videos. We call this new format vlog 2.0."

In May 2018, the company released Firework, one of the fastest-growing mobile short-form video platforms. GEMI will also be a video creation tool embedded in Firework in the future.

ABOUT GEMI

GEMI is a next-generation video creation tool that captures the most meaningful reactions, interactions, and storytelling. Founded in Silicon Valley and backed by top tier VCs, GEMI is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, and comprised of a dynamic team of content creators and professionals from the entertainment and technology sectors such as Warner Brothers, Linkedin, Snapchat and Facebook. GEMI is now available for download on the App Store and will live exclusively on iPhone XS, XR and 11 devices with the latest iOS 13 update.

For more information, visit gemihq.com and follow @gemiapp on Instagram and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006112/en/