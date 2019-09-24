Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meet GEMI: The World's First Multi-Camera Recording App to Maximize Your New iPhone's Power for Storytelling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

With the new iPhone’s release, GEMI emerges as a unique video capturing tool that features simultaneous front and back camera usage

The masterminds behind Firework announced the launch of GEMI, the world’s first multi-cam recording tool on the App Store. Built upon the latest hardware technology in iPhone 11, GEMI captures moments with front and back cameras simultaneously to create an ultra-immersive experience. This free easy-to-use app integrates special effects into real-time reporting, surpassing many existing professional post-recording editing tools.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924006112/en/

“There are so many life moments captured where the cameraman is not in the frame. With GEMI, we put the storyteller back into the story. The story is only complete if you’re in it,” said Vincent Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of GEMI.

GEMI now offers three patent-pending innovative features:

  • Multi-camera capture: Shoot split-screen videos using the front camera and multiple back cameras simultaneously
  • A.I. powered real-time superimpose: Extract the subject in the front camera using patent-pending A.I. and project it to the scene from the back cameras in real-time
  • Editing on the fly: Capture multiple cuts/clips and combine them into a single video

“Vlogging is the biggest trend today and creators are struggling to choose between showing their faces or what they are seeing,” said Jerry Luk, Co-Founder and COO of GEMI. “GEMI revolutionizes the way people capture, share, and consume videos. We call this new format vlog 2.0."

In May 2018, the company released Firework, one of the fastest-growing mobile short-form video platforms. GEMI will also be a video creation tool embedded in Firework in the future.

ABOUT GEMI

GEMI is a next-generation video creation tool that captures the most meaningful reactions, interactions, and storytelling. Founded in Silicon Valley and backed by top tier VCs, GEMI is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, and comprised of a dynamic team of content creators and professionals from the entertainment and technology sectors such as Warner Brothers, Linkedin, Snapchat and Facebook. GEMI is now available for download on the App Store and will live exclusively on iPhone XS, XR and 11 devices with the latest iOS 13 update.

For more information, visit gemihq.com and follow @gemiapp on Instagram and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:33pSHISEIDO : global prestige brand SHISEIDO first flagship store to open in Ginza, Tokyo in April 2020
PU
10:32pPG&E : to Initiate Second Public Safety Power Shutoff to Approximately 48,200 Customers in Seven North Bay and Sierra Foothill Counties Due to Dry, Hot, Windy Weather Conditions
BU
10:28pCHINA HONGQIAO : ・Issue of Us$200,000,000 7.375% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023
PU
10:23pURBANISE COM : Strata Update (62)
PU
10:16pHYATT HOTELS : Introduces Caption by , a New Brand Designed to Inspire Personal Connection
BU
10:13pBANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member Masai in Mie (Economic Activity, Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan)
PU
10:11pWeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
RE
10:10pBRF : announces early tender date results of its cash tender offers for its 4.75% Senior Notes due 2024
PR
10:07p9F INC : . to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on September 27, 2019
AQ
10:01pBIOALBERTA : Recognizes Alberta Innovators and Entrepreneurs at 2019 Awards Gala
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
3Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
4Thyssenkrupp CEO Kerkhoff to leave, chairwoman Merz to take over
5WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group