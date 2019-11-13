Log in
Meet Global Exhibitors and Hear from World-Renowned Speakers at CHTF2019

11/13/2019

The 21st China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF2019), themed “invigorating the Great Bay Area through opening up and innovation,” opened on November 13-17, 2019 in Shenzhen, China. Visitors will meet leading local and global hi-tech enterprises as well as Nobel laureate speakers.

Featuring the technological achievements in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, CHTF2019 created an online VR exhibition hall for key exhibitors, especially enterprises from the Area, to help them reach a larger audience apart from on-site visitors.

Chamtent Technology (Booth: 2G69), focusing on smart household products, has developed a series of environment-friendly products such as smart trash cans, as well as the HyperLink Automatic Waste Recycled System to be applied in modern residential communities to make life more effective.

ISUKE Technology (Booth: 2D31) focuses on health management for both professional healthcare institutions and individuals. Its innovative health information collection devices (including wear-free AI health monitor, smart bracelet) and solutions can track and manage health data.

Kenqing Technology (Booth: 1D46) specializes in the development and production of enhanced wearable exoskeleton robots. Its Knight exoskeleton on display is worn on the waist and lower limbs of the human body and can monitor the speed, angle and direction in real time to ensure that the lower limbs can stretch or bend.

Besides, many world-renowned scientists and influencers will deliver speeches at the ongoing China High-tech Forum of CHTF2019.

Futurist Thomas Frey will talk about the next decade in his speech "Hello 2029". He and other guests will also discuss topics related to 5G and its future.

As a pioneer of IoT technology, Turing Award winner Joseph Sifakis will shed new light at the panel discussion “New Era, New Technology, New Economy”.

Father of Industry 4.0 – Prof. Dr. Christoph Meinel – will deliver a speech on “‘AI+’ – Everything is Possible”, while senior managers from IBM, Baidu, Alibaba, HKUST, Microsoft and Intel will discuss the latest trends in the AI+ field.

Erwin Neher, winner of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, will discuss the mysteries of the human brain at the forum.

Free access to CHTF2019 is available for International visitors. More information and services at http://www.chtf.com/english/Info/ForVisitors/DRegistration/


© Business Wire 2019
