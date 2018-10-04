New Castle, DE, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food52 -- a leading innovator in the food, cooking and home space -- traveled to France to discover the secret behind Emile Henry's high-quality and stunning ceramic ovenware. Since 1850, Emile Henry has been manufacturing products for kitchens and tables from a factory tucked into the countryside of Burgundy, home to prized Burgundy wines, fine rustic French cooking and the excellent properties of clay that Emile Henry uses to make its famous cook and ovenware

Jean-Baptiste Henry sits at the helm of Emile Henry in France.



The stunning freezer to hot oven covered casserole dish is new to the market this Fall.









Food52 has opened the doors of this nearly 170-year-old French factory and takes the viewer through a family story of a business that has been passed from father to son for generations, an artisanal business that is bound to the land of its ancestors and, literally, to the ground where it resides, the earthen clay of Burgundy.

Meet the Makers of Emile Henry with Food52:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=o2XOdlVIH64&feature=youtu.be

All Emile Henry products are made of all natural materials and are backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers. Carefully shaped, each piece is signed by the artisan who makes it. The ovenware is then meticulously checked by the person who packs it, adding a label with his or her name for traceability and as a guarantee of quality. Emile Henry is located in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

