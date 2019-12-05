Log in
Meet with CustomWeather at CES 2020: Learn about CustomWeather's API and Historical Weather Data as Key Tools for Business

12/05/2019 | 07:03am EST

CustomWeather, Inc. is excited to announce our attendance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) being held from January 7–10, 2020. CES attracts pioneers from around the world to launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of today's most pressing challenges. At the show, you’ll be able to meet with CustomWeather’s experts to discuss our powerful API, extensive Historical Weather Data trove, hyperlocal, precision forecasts and cutting edge weather tools for business. CustomWeather will be available by appointment only. To schedule your meeting with an expert and experience how CustomWeather can enhance your business, email tomhauf@customweather.com.

CustomWeather offers extensive worldwide historical weather data including hourly, daily and monthly climate information, as well as historical precipitation data. Historical data has become an invaluable planning tool for virtually all weather-impacted industries. As with most of CustomWeather’s products, our Historical Weather Data can be accessed via our API.

  • XML and JSON formatted
  • Geolookup
  • Weather data for over 80,000 locations
  • Over 85 different languages
  • Interactive Maptiles, Radar and Satellite images
  • Ability to refine forecasts down to 100 meter resolution worldwide

About CustomWeather, Inc.

San Francisco Bay Area-based CustomWeather offers the industry's most robust weather solutions for both decision support and consumer application. CustomWeather generates granular weather forecasts for over 200 countries. For over a decade, CustomWeather has been the leading one-stop solution for historical, real-time, and forecast weather services. For more information, visit www.CustomWeather.com.


© Business Wire 2019
