Meeting Professionals International (MPI) Selects Cvent as Exclusive Registration and Mobile Event App Technology Provider

Cvent,
a market leader in meetings, events, and hospitality technology today
announced that Meeting Professionals International (MPI) has selected
Cvent as their exclusive event registration and mobile event app
technology provider. As the largest meeting and event industry
association in the world, MPI has more than 17,000 members and reaches a
community of more than 60,000 meeting and event professionals around the
globe. The strategic partnership highlights the important role event
technology plays in increasing the impact of meetings and events for
associations worldwide.
Cvent’s technology will help MPI leaders manage events better,
communicate more effectively with their members, boost meeting
attendance, increase engagement with attendees, and amplify the impact
of their overall events program, ensuring MPI’s continued success and
facilitating future growth.
“After a careful selection process, we recognized that Cvent’s
technology is unmatched, but it is their commitment to the industry and
the focus on developing a mutually beneficial partnership that made the
decision to partner easy,” said Darren Temple, Chief Operations Officer
for MPI. “We look forward to partnering with Cvent to manage
registration and support services for our portfolio of live events and
believe this collaboration will be beneficial to our chapters as well,
leading to new opportunities for us to grow and expand our programs.”
Through the multi-year agreement, MPI gains access to Cvent’s complete
suite of event management technology solutions including online
registration, attendee management, mobile event apps, event build
support, onsite solutions, and more. Cvent will also power MPI’s
signature event, the MPI World Education Congress (WEC) along with
several other strategic events MPI organizes to engage its members and
bring the industry together. Additionally, MPI’s 90-chapter
organizations get preferred access to Cvent’s technology with additional
benefits for individual chapter members.
“We’ve been involved with MPI and their chapters all over the world over
the last 19 years and it’s an honor to work with the industry-leading
association for corporate event planners. We are proud to have been
selected by MPI as their exclusive meetings, events, and mobile
technology provider. It is a true testament to the power and breadth of
the Cvent platform,” said Reggie Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of Cvent.
“MPI shares our vision that when people meet face-to-face, great things
happen for our businesses and for our communities. We look forward to
growing and developing this partnership for years to come.”
“MPI Chicago Area Chapter has always appreciated and valued its
long-standing partnership with Cvent. We are ecstatic that this
partnership is being elevated to the MPI Global level,” says Fergal
O’Sullivan, CMP and Chicago Area Chapter President 2018-2019.
“As organizations in the events industry, both MPI and Cvent strive to
bring people together, building strong, long lasting relationships. I
can’t think of a better partnership alignment!”
About Cvent, Inc.
Cvent, Inc. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality management
technology provider with more than 3,500 employees, 25,000 customers,
and 300,000 users worldwide. The Cvent Event Cloud offers software
solutions to event planners and marketers for online event registration,
venue selection, event management and marketing, onsite solutions, and
attendee engagement. Cvent’s suite of products automate and simplify the
planning process to maximize the impact of events. The Cvent Hospitality
Cloud partners with hotels and venues to help them drive group and
corporate travel business. Hotels use the Cvent Hospitality Cloud’s
digital marketing tools and software solutions to win business through
Cvent’s sourcing platforms and to service their customers directly,
efficiently and profitably – helping them grow and own their
business. Cvent solutions optimize the entire event management value
chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage hundreds of
thousands of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com, or
connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.
About MPI
Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and
event industry association worldwide. The organization provides
innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business
exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of
the industry. MPI has a global community of 60,000 meeting and event
professionals including more than 17,000 engaged members and its Plan
Your Meetings audience. It has more than 90 chapters and clubs in 19
countries. “When we meet, we change the world.” www.mpi.org
