Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Meeting of G20 finance officials runs late, news conference delayed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 09:57am EDT

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) are still meeting, and a news conference expected at 9:15 ET (1315 GMT) has been delayed, the Saudi G20 secretariat said in a statement.

"The meeting communique will be sent at the conclusion of the meeting and the time of the press conference will then be advised," the secretariat said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aJet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
10:05aBank of Canada says domestic downturn to be sharpest in history, drops forecasts
RE
10:01aNETHERLANDS AUTHORITY FOR CONSUMERS & MARKETS : Dutch heat supplier Eneco to refund fees for certain heat connections
PU
10:00aUNITED STATES : NAHB Housing Market Index worse than estimates at 30
10:00aUNITED STATES : Business Inventories as estimates at -0.4%
09:59aBerkshire Hathaway to accept Occidental shares instead of cash dividends
RE
09:57aMeeting of G20 finance officials runs late, news conference delayed
RE
09:55aChina to step up protection of investors - financial stability committee
RE
09:54aUnitedHealth CEO says most procedures at SCA ambulatory surgery centers postponed
RE
09:54aRussia's Putin says important that everyone sticks to oil cuts commitments
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Main Indicators

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group