Meeting of G20 finance officials runs late, news conference delayed
04/15/2020 | 09:57am EDT
Finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) are still meeting, and a news conference expected at 9:15 ET (1315 GMT) has been delayed, the Saudi G20 secretariat said in a statement.
"The meeting communique will be sent at the conclusion of the meeting and the time of the press conference will then be advised," the secretariat said.
