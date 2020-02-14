Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meeting of Minister Di Maio with the Minister of Industry and Commerce of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 03:03pm EST

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, met the Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Farnesina).

The meeting, which took place a few days after the resumption of the dialogue at ministerial level of the '2+2' Ministry of Foreign Affairs-Defence format (Rome, 18 February 2020), testifying to the intensity of the political dialogue between Italy and the Russian Federation, was a useful opportunity to take stock of the potential and prospects of the bilateral partnership, also in light of the transfer of competences from MiSE to MAECI.

The two Ministers are, in fact, co-Presidents of the Italian-Russian Council for Industrial and Financial Economic Cooperation (CIRCEIF), the institutional forum for the coordination of economic relations between Italy and the Russian Federation which has been meeting since 1996. The CIRCEIF, whose last meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 17, 2018, should meet next time in Moscow in the autumn of this year.

Among the various topics reviewed, Minister Di Maio confirmed the Italian acceptance of the invitation to be a 'Partner' Country of the International Industry Fair (INNOPROM) scheduled to take place in Ekaterinenburg in July 2020. It is the most important Russian trade fair for the sector of technological innovation applied to industrial production and it is the first time that a European country receives the status of 'Partner Country'.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 20:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pADVANCED BIOENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pMotorola Solutions wins $764.6 million verdict in trade secrets case
RE
03:49pALMOST NEVER FILMS INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pCorn Futures Lead Grains Lower as Coronavirus Saps Momentum
DJ
03:48pDechert Client's (ULMA Piping) Reduced Jury Verdict Award and Denial...
PU
03:48pGRAIN DELAYS CAUSED BY RAIL PROTESTS : Grain Farmers of Ontario Urges Resolution
PU
03:44pROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03:43pAverage Energy Prices, Baltimore-Columbia-Towson – January 2020
PU
03:43pRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : European Investment Banking appoints Edward Griffin as Managing Director of Financial Services to London practice
PU
03:43pAPTARGROUP : Aptar India Launched Five New Products During the Second Edition of “Mega Launch”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
3Stocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group