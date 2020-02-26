Log in
Meeting of Minister Luigi Di Maio with his Ethiopian counterpart Gedu Andargachew

02/26/2020 | 03:32pm EST

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, met today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Farnesina) with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Gedu Andargachew.

The talks were focused on the Horn of Africa regions, where the joint commitment of Italy and Ethiopia for stabilization and institutional and economic development of the area was recognized. In this regard, Minister Di Maio confirmed, in particular, the committed Italian support for the path of détente initiated by the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed towards Eritrea, which earned him the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

The two Ministers also expressed their common satisfaction for the vitality of bilateral political and economic relations (Italy is Ethiopia's first trading partner among EU countries). They confirmed that, also in the planning of the coming years, Ethiopia would continue to be a 'priority country' for Italian development cooperation initiatives.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 20:31:17 UTC
