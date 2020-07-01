Log in
Meeting the moment: why outplacement requires a new perspective

07/01/2020

WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerstone Executive Search and Consulting (Centerstone), a national, retained executive search firm, shares a modern approach to outplacement. As a trusted advisor at all stages if the talent process, the firm offers key suggestions for organizations that find themselves in the midst of change due to COVID-19. Developed by Kim Villeneuve, Ed.D, CEO of Centerstone, these principles are informed by the successful outplacement programs Centerstone has completed with its clients. 

"Over the past several years, we have seen a shift in outplacement, but COVID-19 is accelerating the need for more contemporary solutions," explains Villeneuve, who holds a doctorate in human and organizational learning. "Outplacement today is more than arbitrarily 'checking a box.' Instead, it's about providing dynamic solutions with a focus on building resilience through a coaching-first focus."

An unfortunate reality of the pandemic, many organizations are faced with unprecedented decisions about organization structure. "Savvy employers know that the most effective outplacement solutions provide value to the transitioning executives and executives who remain – and back to the organization overall," Villeneuve says. She advises all organizations to consider the following best practices:

  • Provide a 'soft-landing' for everyone impacted.
  • Choose an outplacement partner who understands the theory of change management.
  • Create 'feedback loops' to gauge what is really going on.
  • Focus on the whole person, not just on job hunting skills.
  • Believe that 'Workplace Survivor Syndrome' is real.

With a thoughtful approach to outplacement, organizations can create meaningful pathways for their transitioning talent.

The full overview, "Outplacement Takes a Turn," can be accessed at www.centerstonesearch.com/outplacement-takes-a-turn/.

About Centerstone Executive Search & Consulting
Centerstone Executive Search & Consulting (Centerstone) offers executive search services at the board director and C-suite level, outplacement and executive transition services, assessments and executive coaching, and a range of board services. Founded in 1998, the national, retained firm partners with businesses ranging from new ventures to Fortune 500 companies in consumer, digital and technology, health care, aerospace and defense, and education and non-profit sectors. For more information about Centerstone's services, visit www.centerstonesearch.com or contact Villeneuve directly at: kim@centerstonesearch.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meeting-the-moment-why-outplacement-requires-a-new-perspective-301087043.html

SOURCE Centerstone Executive Search and Consulting


© PRNewswire 2020
