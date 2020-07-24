Log in
Meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of Austria

07/24/2020 | 01:16am EDT

On July 21, 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov met with Deputy Foreign Minister - Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Austria Gregor Kössler, in Vienna, Uzbekistan MFA reports.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on prospects for deepening Uzbekistan - Austria relations and noted the steady development of bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

The importance of continuing political dialogue by organizing mutual visits at the highest levels, as well as holding regular political consultations between foreign ministries of the two countries was noted.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Austria reported on the growing interest of large Austrian companies in cooperation with Uzbekistan against the background of large-scale economic reforms being implemented and conditions being created for foreign investors in Uzbekistan.

The Austrian side noted its readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Uzbekistan within the framework of international organizations.

Mutual interest in further development of Uzbekistan - Austria cooperation in education, culture and medicine was noted.

Source: UzA

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 05:15:09 UTC
