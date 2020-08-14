Meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk

The Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon received the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexei Overchuk, who is in Tajikistan on a working visit.

The discussion covered current status and prospects of strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Russia.

At the beginning of the conversation President Rahmon expressed his satisfaction over the appointment of Alexei Overchuk as Co-Chair of the Tajik-Russian Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, emphasizing the importance of this mechanism for enhancing economic ties between the parties.

It was stressed that the strengthening and expansion of multifaceted cooperation with Russia occupies a special place in Tajikistan's foreign policy.

While exchanging views on certain issues on the bilateral agenda, the two sides confirmed their mutual intent to further strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

The energy and agricultural industries, mining and other real sectors of the economy were named as promising areas of bilateral relations.

Particular attention was also paid to the issues of labor migration, including strengthening social protection for labor migrant workers, protection of common spiritual and cultural space of the peoples of both countries.

The expansion of secondary schools network in Tajikistan with Russian-language lessons and providing Tajik educational institutions with Russian teachers, textbooks and manuals were also mentioned.

Other issues being of mutual interest were also discussed.