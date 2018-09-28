Log in
Mega Medical Technology : Announcements and Notices - Further Delay in Despatch of Circular Discloseable and Connected Transaction in Relation to the Acquisition of the Entire Issued Share Capital of and the Shareholder's Loan in Trade Guide Limited

09/28/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited

ԳΊุ਄ੰණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Formerly known as Mega Medical Technology Limitedߕ̋ᔼኪ߅ҦϞࠢʮ̡ )

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 876)

FURTHER DELAY IN DESPATCH OF CIRCULAR

DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF AND THE SHAREHOLDER'S LOAN IN TRADE GUIDE LIMITED

Reference are made to (i) the announcement of Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 3 August 2018 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Acquisition and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 31 August 2018 (the "Delay Announcement") in relation to delay in despatch of the circular. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those set out in the Announcement and the Delay Announcement.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement, the Circular containing, among other things, (i) further details of the Acquisition; (ii) a letter of advice from the independent financial adviser to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in relation to the Acquisition and (iii) the notice convening the SGM, is expected to be despatched by the Company to the Shareholders on or before 30 September 2018.

As additional time is required by the Company for the preparation and finalization of the relevant information for inclusion in the Circular, the despatch of the Circular is expected to be further postponed to a date on or before 31 October 2018.

By order of the Board

Kaisa Health Group Holdings Limited

Luo Jun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors, namely Mr. Luo Jun (Chairman) and Mr. Wu Tianyu (Chief Executive Officer), one non-executive Director, namely Mr. Xu Hao, and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Dr. Liu Yanwen, Mr. Wang Wansong, Mr. Fok Hei Yu and Dr. Lyu Aiping.

Mega Medical Technology Ltd. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 09:11:17 UTC
