Megan Calhoun Named Outstanding Woman in Construction Management and Design by LABJ

Megan Calhoun, a vice president at Clark Construction Group, has been named as one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Outstanding Women in Construction Management and Design for 2020. Honored alongside industry leaders and innovators in Los Angeles, Megan was selected for her extraordinary contributions to the built environment.

Megan is currently leading project development efforts for the new state-of-the-art Cedars-Marina Del Rey Hospital that will replace the existing 60-year old facility. For the past year, Megan has developed a collaborative and open book process with Cedars-Sinai and the design team. By providing real-time cost feedback, target value design, phasing and logistics planning, and harnessing Clark’s virtual design construction capabilities, Megan continues to elevate the level of service provided to clients.

“Megan is a true trusted advisor and committed partner. She has led and navigated with us our most complex preconstruction projects, always with honesty, courage, impeccable responsiveness and a wonderful sense of humor,” said Alicia Wachtel, executive director of Facilities Planning, Design and Construction at Cedars-Sinai. “Megan has earned our trust and respect at all levels. We congratulate her warmheartedly.”

Megan’s construction career at Clark has spanned more than 15 years and features a diverse portfolio of projects in aviation, government, and healthcare. Highlights include high value projects such as Caltrans District 7 Headquarters, LAX Tom Bradley International Terminal Renovations, LAX Central Utility Plant, LAX Delta Enabling Project, and the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse.

Megan holds a civil engineering degree and a master’s degree in management science, both from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA.

