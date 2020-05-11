Log in
Megaputer releases a new forecast of COVID-19 cases for individual US states and counties

05/11/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A prolonged nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown can have dramatic consequences for the US economy. Megaputer Intelligence seeks to provide federal and local authorities with reliable models predicting the development of the disease at different locations to substantiate difficult decisions on when they can restart economic activities.

Megaputer offers for free public use a new forecast for the number of COVID-19 cases and peak dates for individual US states and counties. The report can be seen here: https://covid19.polyanalyst.com.

This interactive report makes 30-day predictions of COVID-19 confirmed and active cases, recoveries and deaths, along with the dates and locations of possible shortages of medical resources on the county level. The predictions are based on machine learning / AI models developed using PolyAnalyst™. They take into account past data on COVID-19 evolution, characteristics of each county (population, climate, and demographic profile), mutual influence of different locations in the US, and the data on COVID-19 progression in other countries.

“Instead of a single peak in the new confirmed COVID-19 cases for the US followed by a steep drop, our model predicts a long plateau of relatively high new confirmed cases extending through May 21st and a slow decline after that,” says Sergei Ananyan, Ph.D., CEO, Megaputer Intelligence. “The main reason is that while the states that got infected early like New York, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia are seeing significant declines in the number of new cases, for many other states like Illinois, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, California and Arizona the number of new COVID-19 cases are predicted to keep climbing for a while. Armed with the understanding of COVID-19 evolution on an individual county level, authorities should be able to orchestrate a safe and speedy return to normal life.”

Interactive graphical report: https://covid19.polyanalyst.com

Data sources used in the modeling: JHU, NYT, US Census, WHO, and CDC.

About Megaputer Intelligence

Megaputer Intelligence (www.megaputer.com) is a leading developer of data and text mining software and custom analytic solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable over 500 customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

Megaputer and PolyAnalyst are registered trademarks of Megaputer Intelligence Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other organizations and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information:

Brian Howard
Megaputer Intelligence, Inc.
(812) 330-0110 ext 215
bhoward@megaputer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e86d82bb-570c-4a21-b189-f3fbf790118f

Primary Logo

US Peaks for COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Screen shot of Megaputer's COVID-19 report on peak dates for Confirmed Cases

© GlobeNewswire 2020
