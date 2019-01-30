Meggitt Training Systems : to Display Live-Fire and Virtual Solutions at IDEX 2019 in UAE

Meggitt Training Systems, the leading provider of integrated live-fire
and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and
law enforcement, will display a broad range of solutions on two stands
during the biennial International Defence Exhibition and Conference in
Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 17-21, 2019.
“Meggitt Training Systems offers our global customer base the ideal
combination of in-house military and law enforcement expertise, combined
with local support across our product portfolio,” said Andrea Czop, vice
president of strategy, sales and marketing for Meggitt Training Systems.
“Military forces in the Middle East and elsewhere need the most advanced
virtual, live-fire and integrated solutions to prepare for emerging and
evolving threats.”
On the International Golden Group stand (#04-C20), Meggitt will display
the FATS® 100MIL simulation training system. Chosen as the
system of record by the US Army (EST II) and US Marine Corps (ISMT), as
well as the United Kingdom and Australia, the FATS 100MIL is a major
expansion in weapons training capability, introducing revolutionary
features such as advanced game engine 3D marksmanship, enhanced
diagnostics with intelligent automatic coaching and collective training.
The system provides an impressive array of functionality for both
instructor and trainee, delivering solid weapon-handling and
shot-placement analytics, coaching tools that automatically highlight
trainee results for reinforcement or correction, and enhanced graphic
capabilities for an all-encompassing immersive training platform. The
FATS 100MIL at IDEX will be complemented by a selection of wireless
BlueFire® and convertible BlueRail® weapons,
including the AK-47 rifle, M4 carbine, Glock G17, Taser X26P and an 81mm
mortar.
At the US pavilion (#02-B31), Meggitt will showcase its extensive
portfolio of live-fire products. These include a dual Pop-up Turner
Target (TSIT), a 360° turning/pop-up target actuator capable of
displaying friend and foe silhouette presentations, plus LOMAH (location
of miss and hit) technology. Also on display will be the XWT ProImage®,
a compact video projector and camera system that attaches to Meggitt’s
XWT target carrier and moves downrange to any distance on the track.
Wirelessly connected to a 10” lane control unit mounted to the shooting
stall, the system projects interactive games, digital videos and images
that a shooter can upload onto white paper or cardboard targets.
Finally, event attendees can see a model of Meggitt’s GranTrap™
granulated rubber bullet trap that utilizes soft media to stop incoming
rounds and capture them predominately intact. This minimizes impact
noise and airborne lead dust, plus averts back-splatter and ricochet.
To speak with a Meggitt representative during IDEX 2019, visit one of
the stands above or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.
About Meggitt Training Systems
Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell
technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of
integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the
acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell
International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems
continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two
industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual
systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational
awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement
and security organizations.
Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its
headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United
Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy
service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system
installation and maintenance.
About Meggitt PLC
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international
group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its
specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader
in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more
than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.
