 Meggitt Training Systems to Display Live-Fire and Virtual Solutions in SimTex Section of UMEX 2020

Meggitt Training Systems (stand #05-A20/05-A40) will highlight four of its leading live-fire and virtual training products in the SimTex simulation and training section of UMEX 2020. The event for Middle Eastern and North African customers and exhibitors will be held in Abu Dhabi, Feb. 23-25, 2020.

“Realistic simulation and training are more important than ever, and Meggitt Training Systems delivers through our unrivaled virtual and live-fire product portfolios,” said Andrea Czop, vice president of strategy, sales and marketing for Meggitt Training Systems. “I encourage SimTex attendees from throughout the Middle East to visit our stand and see how we can help their military and police forces be more effective in conflict situations thanks to the most innovative and proven simulation and shooting range systems in the industry.”

Meggitt Training Systems has an extensive Middle Eastern customer base for its small-arms simulators, as well as firing range equipment and support. This business is supported by the company’s regional office in Abu Dhabi, as well as six other offices around the world. All are staffed by those with extensive experience in the defense and law enforcement industries.

Meggitt’s solutions on display for SimTex will include:

The FATS® 180MIL virtual system is one of Meggitt’s newest offerings for the defense market. Immersion is provided via three borderless 16x9 flat screens that can be arranged in any configuration from flat to wrap around, 5.1 surround sound audio, plus effects in any direction added by the operator for increased realism. The system also has ultra-short-throw projectors that allow the trainee unprecedented distance to the entity being engaged, all while maintaining a smaller footprint than rear-projection systems. The system utilizes the same high-fidelity ballistic engine validated by the US Army, Marine Corps and other military customers.

The FATS 180MIL interfaces with a variety of firearms, including Meggitt’s BlueFire® wireless weapons and BlueRailTM devices to convert live-fire weapons for training purposes. A variety of training firearms will be demonstrated at SimTex.

Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target (MF-SIT) offers a fixed target head configuration that can respond to hits or a pre-programmed scenario, ensuring that the trainees do not anticipate target actions. This provides a realistic environment for urban operations and specialized training. The MF-SIT system is operated through radio frequency, hardwire or Ethernet controls that enable great flexibility in range design and usage.

The LOMAH (location of miss and hit) system adds shot scoring by measuring the precise time of a bullet’s supersonic shock wave passing over a ballistically protected microphone sensor array. Triangulation of sound waves for hit location makes Meggitt’s offering unique in this market, determining the bullet’s location and presenting a graphical image on the shooter’s firing point computer. The bullet’s measured location provides the shooter the information needed to accurately display shot grouping and zeroing of weapons more effectively, resulting in improved marksmanship skills. LOMAH can be installed easily via a retrofit kit or on new, LOMAH-capable Meggitt targets such as the MF-SIT.

To speak with a Meggitt representative during the event, visit stand #05-A20/05-A40

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 15,000 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 12,000 people at more than 40 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

