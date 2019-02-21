Meggitt Training Systems : to Highlight Expanded Virtual and Live-Fire Solutions at IWA Outdoor Classics

With two European facilities to serve shooting range customers across
the continent, Meggitt Training Systems will feature the latest virtual
and live-fire products March 8-11, 2019, at IWA Outdoor Classics (stand
#3-211) in Nuremberg, Germany.
A leader for more than nine decades in the design, equipment and
installation for law enforcement, defense and commercial ranges, Meggitt
Training Systems has fielded more than 13,000 range systems worldwide,
including over 75,000 live-fire target systems on 122 military bases.
“Meggitt understands and serves Europe’s unique live-fire training
requirements thanks in part to our regional facilities in Ashford and
Waardenburg,” said Mark Mears, managing director for Meggitt Training
Systems Ltd. “IWA Outdoor Classics attendees are welcome to see how our
unrivalled expertise can facilitate the design and construction of new
and upgraded shooting ranges.”
Meggitt’s display of products at IWA will include:
-
The XWT ProImage® projected target system revolutionizes image
and video targets for indoor shooting ranges. The system is a compact
video projector and camera that attaches to Meggitt’s XWT target
carrier. Wirelessly connected to a 10” lane control unit mounted
behind the firing line, the XWT ProImage projects user-uploaded
digital videos and images onto white paper or cardboard targets. The
onboard camera provides a constant close-up view of the target for
instantaneous feedback. The XWT ProImage docks and charges with the
XWT and includes easily replaceable batteries for nonstop run time.
-
The GranTrap™ granulated rubber bullet trap utilizes
soft media to stop incoming rounds and capture them predominately
intact. This minimizes airborne lead dust, averts back-splatter and
ricochet, and minimizes impact noise. The result is a cleaner and
safer environment for shooting ranges, maximizing bullet recovery and
recycling processes.
-
Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target offers a fixed target
head configuration that can respond to hits or a pre-programmed
scenario, ensuring that the trainees do not anticipate target actions.
This provides a realistic environment for urban operations and
specialized training. The system is operated through radio frequency,
hardwire or Ethernet controls that enable great flexibility in range
design and usage. This year’s display will include the addition of
LOMAH (location of miss and hit) technology.
To see a demonstration of Meggitt’s live-fire offerings and speak with a
company representative during IWA Outdoor Classics, visit stand #3-211
or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.
About Meggitt Training Systems
Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell
technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of
integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the
acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell
International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems
continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two
industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual
systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational
awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement
and security organizations.
Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its
headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United
Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy
service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system
installation and maintenance.
About Meggitt PLC
Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international
group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its
specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader
in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more
than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.
