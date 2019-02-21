Meggitt Training Systems : to Highlight Expanded Virtual and Live-Fire Solutions at IWA Outdoor Classics

With two European facilities to serve shooting range customers across the continent, Meggitt Training Systems will feature the latest virtual and live-fire products March 8-11, 2019, at IWA Outdoor Classics (stand #3-211) in Nuremberg, Germany.

A leader for more than nine decades in the design, equipment and installation for law enforcement, defense and commercial ranges, Meggitt Training Systems has fielded more than 13,000 range systems worldwide, including over 75,000 live-fire target systems on 122 military bases.

“Meggitt understands and serves Europe’s unique live-fire training requirements thanks in part to our regional facilities in Ashford and Waardenburg,” said Mark Mears, managing director for Meggitt Training Systems Ltd. “IWA Outdoor Classics attendees are welcome to see how our unrivalled expertise can facilitate the design and construction of new and upgraded shooting ranges.”

Meggitt’s display of products at IWA will include:

The XWT ProImage® projected target system revolutionizes image and video targets for indoor shooting ranges. The system is a compact video projector and camera that attaches to Meggitt’s XWT target carrier. Wirelessly connected to a 10” lane control unit mounted behind the firing line, the XWT ProImage projects user-uploaded digital videos and images onto white paper or cardboard targets. The onboard camera provides a constant close-up view of the target for instantaneous feedback. The XWT ProImage docks and charges with the XWT and includes easily replaceable batteries for nonstop run time.

The GranTrap™ granulated rubber bullet trap utilizes soft media to stop incoming rounds and capture them predominately intact. This minimizes airborne lead dust, averts back-splatter and ricochet, and minimizes impact noise. The result is a cleaner and safer environment for shooting ranges, maximizing bullet recovery and recycling processes.

Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target offers a fixed target head configuration that can respond to hits or a pre-programmed scenario, ensuring that the trainees do not anticipate target actions. This provides a realistic environment for urban operations and specialized training. The system is operated through radio frequency, hardwire or Ethernet controls that enable great flexibility in range design and usage. This year's display will include the addition of LOMAH (location of miss and hit) technology.

To see a demonstration of Meggitt’s live-fire offerings and speak with a company representative during IWA Outdoor Classics, visit stand #3-211 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.

