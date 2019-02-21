Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meggitt Training Systems : to Highlight Expanded Virtual and Live-Fire Solutions at IWA Outdoor Classics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:01am EST

With two European facilities to serve shooting range customers across the continent, Meggitt Training Systems will feature the latest virtual and live-fire products March 8-11, 2019, at IWA Outdoor Classics (stand #3-211) in Nuremberg, Germany.

A leader for more than nine decades in the design, equipment and installation for law enforcement, defense and commercial ranges, Meggitt Training Systems has fielded more than 13,000 range systems worldwide, including over 75,000 live-fire target systems on 122 military bases.

“Meggitt understands and serves Europe’s unique live-fire training requirements thanks in part to our regional facilities in Ashford and Waardenburg,” said Mark Mears, managing director for Meggitt Training Systems Ltd. “IWA Outdoor Classics attendees are welcome to see how our unrivalled expertise can facilitate the design and construction of new and upgraded shooting ranges.”

Meggitt’s display of products at IWA will include:

  • The XWT ProImage® projected target system revolutionizes image and video targets for indoor shooting ranges. The system is a compact video projector and camera that attaches to Meggitt’s XWT target carrier. Wirelessly connected to a 10” lane control unit mounted behind the firing line, the XWT ProImage projects user-uploaded digital videos and images onto white paper or cardboard targets. The onboard camera provides a constant close-up view of the target for instantaneous feedback. The XWT ProImage docks and charges with the XWT and includes easily replaceable batteries for nonstop run time.
  • The GranTrap™ granulated rubber bullet trap utilizes soft media to stop incoming rounds and capture them predominately intact. This minimizes airborne lead dust, averts back-splatter and ricochet, and minimizes impact noise. The result is a cleaner and safer environment for shooting ranges, maximizing bullet recovery and recycling processes.
  • Multi-Function Stationary Infantry Target offers a fixed target head configuration that can respond to hits or a pre-programmed scenario, ensuring that the trainees do not anticipate target actions. This provides a realistic environment for urban operations and specialized training. The system is operated through radio frequency, hardwire or Ethernet controls that enable great flexibility in range design and usage. This year’s display will include the addition of LOMAH (location of miss and hit) technology.

To see a demonstration of Meggitt’s live-fire offerings and speak with a company representative during IWA Outdoor Classics, visit stand #3-211 or schedule an appointment at https://meggitttrainingsystems.com/about/request-a-meeting-with-meggitt-training-systems/.

About Meggitt Training Systems

Meggitt Training Systems, makers of FATS® and Caswell technologies, a division of Meggitt PLC, is the leading supplier of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training systems. Following the acquisition of FATS® virtual training systems and Caswell International's live-fire ranges and services, Meggitt Training Systems continues to grow its capabilities based on the legacy of these two industry leaders. Over 13,600 Meggitt live-fire ranges and 5,100 virtual systems are fielded internationally, providing judgmental, situational awareness and marksmanship training to the armed forces, law enforcement and security organizations.

Meggitt Training Systems employs more than 400 people at its headquarters in Atlanta and at facilities in Orlando, Canada, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, UAE, Australia and Singapore. It can deploy service personnel anywhere in the world for instructor training, system installation and maintenance.

About Meggitt PLC

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Meggitt PLC is an international group operating in North America, Europe and Asia. Known for its specialized extreme environment engineering, Meggitt is a world leader in aerospace, defense and energy, employing nearly 11,000 people at more than 50 manufacturing facilities and regional offices worldwide.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aRELX : 2018 Results - 21 February 2018 21 February 2019
PU
04:33aDEERE MPANY : John Deere Forestry Marks Manufacturing Milestone
PU
04:31aSUCCESS OF NATIONS ONLY OCCURS WHEN ALL ACT AS TEAM : Hussain
AQ
04:31aBOMBARDIER : Akiem and Bombardier launch the TRAXX DC3 locomotive in Poland
AQ
04:31aNATIONAL FOODSXDXB : Foods helps growth of community
AQ
04:30aPakistan's Equity market bounces back
AQ
04:30aWOLTERS KLUWER : Update on Shares Held in Treasury
AQ
04:30aENCAVIS ASSET MANAGEMENT : invests around EUR 40 million in renewable energy plants in Bavaria for institutional investors
EQ
04:28aSERCO : swims against outsourcing tide with bright 2019 outlook
RE
04:28aAZURE MINERALS : RIU Explorers Conference Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3Oil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, but economic slowdown weighs
4ACCOR : ACCOR : AccorHotels' 2018 profit rises, beefs up lifestyle loyalty initiatives
5BARCLAYS : Barclays income boost cheers investors, makes Brexit provision

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.