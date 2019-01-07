Meghan Carey Becomes 14th SEC Alumnus and Second Leading Securities Lawyer to Join Murphy & McGonigle in Past Week

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meghan Carey, a securities lawyer with experience from the Securities and Exchange Commission, an in-house role, and the Big 4 accounting sector has joined financial services and regulatory law firm Murphy & McGonigle in the Washington, D.C. office.

Ms. Carey comes to Murphy & McGonigle from EIG Global Energy Partners, where she served as Vice President and Senior Compliance Officer. She brings expertise in federal securities laws and regulations, including the Advisers Act, Exchange Act, SEC and FINRA rules.

Ms. Carey is the 14th lawyer at Murphy & McGonigle to have previously served at the SEC, and the second former SEC attorney to join the firm in the past week.

"We are thrilled to welcome Meghan to our firm," said Thomas J. McGonigle, Executive Committee member. "Meghan's insights on securities compliance and her depth of experience with the Advisers Act, in particular, will be extremely helpful to our clients in the financial services sector."

At EIG Global Energy Partners, she counseled sponsors and advisers to energy and infrastructure private funds on formation, fund structuring, organization, regulatory, and compliance issues. Previously, Ms. Carey was an associate with an international law firm, and was a member of PricewaterhouseCoopers' Financial Services Regulatory Practice.

Ms. Carey began her career as an attorney at the SEC Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations Chief Counsel's Office and served as a law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judge Debra Freeman of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

"I am excited to join Murphy & McGonigle because of its focus and strong reputation in advising clients in the securities industry," said Ms. Carey. "I have been impressed by the firm's momentum in the financial services sector, and I am honored to join the team."

Murphy & McGonigle's Securities Regulation and Litigation – Securities practices have gained significant recognition in the firm's eight years of existence. Both groups earned National Tier One status from U.S. News – Best Law Firms, and Chambers USA called the firm "a who's who of regulatory might." Last week, accomplished securities compliance lawyer Frederic Krieger, another SEC alumnus, also joined Murphy & McGonigle.

Murphy & McGonigle serves the litigation, enforcement defense, and regulatory counseling needs across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from national banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges. Many of the firm's partners formerly served in senior positions in the US Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and the New York State Department of Financial Services, and several served in executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

