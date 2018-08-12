Meghna Petroleum : PRINTING STATIONERY & PRINTING STATIONERY.(SA-02)

`

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chittagong

TENDER NOTICE

Sealed tenders are hereby invited for the following supply:

SL NO. TENDER NO. DESCRIPTION OF JOB/WORKS PRICE OF TENDER SCHEDULE (Non-refundable) 01. Lot-01, PUR: 016 Date: 08.08.2018 PRINTING STATIONERY TK. 500/- (Taka Five Hundred only) 02. Lot-02, PUR: 017 Date: 08.08.2018 PRINTING STATIONERY.(SA-02) TK. 500/- (Taka Five Hundred only)

Interested bidders may collect the Tender Schedules of Lot - 01 & 02 from our Purchase Section at 58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chittagong against cash payment as mentioned above on all working days from Sunday thru Thursday within 15:00 Hrs up to 27.08.2018

The bidders are to submit the attested copies of valid Trade License, Income Tax Registration/ TIN Certificate, VAT Registration Certificate, Bank Solvency Certificate at the time of purchasing the Tender Schedule. FOR LOT NO. - 02 : Bidder shall have to submit work order along with successful completion certificate amounting Tk. 50,000.00 (Taka Fifty Thousand Only) of same type of invoice printing in oil marketing companies under Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation ( BPC) at the time of purchasing the tender schedule.

The sealed tender of Lot- 01 & 02 must be dropped in the tender box kept at our above mentioned Chittagong office latest by 15:00 Hrs. of 28.08.2018, which will be opened on the same day and same place at 15:15 Hrs. in presence of bidders (if any).

All other terms & conditions will be as per Tender Schedule. The Company reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason. Note: If the Tender cannot be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.