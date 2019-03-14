Meghna Petroleum : PROCUREMENT OF OFFICE STATIONERY (PRINTING) ITEMS FOR STORE HOUSE AT MI, CTG.

`

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram

TENDER NOTICE

Sealed tenders are hereby invited for the following supply:

Sl No TENDER NO. DESCRIPTION OF JOB/WORKS PRICE OF TENDER SCHEDULE 01. Lot-01, PUR: 078 Date: 24.02.2019 PROCUREMENT OF OFFICE STATIONERY (PRINTING) ITEMS FOR STORE HOUSE AT MI, CTG. TK. 500/- (Taka Five Hundred only) 02. Lot-02, PUR: 083 Date: 05.03.2019 PRINTING STATIONERY. TK. 500/- (Taka Five Hundred only) 03. Lot-03, PUR: 084 Date:05.03.2019 OFFICE STATIONERY. TK. 500/- (Taka Five Hundred only)

Interested bidders may collect the Tender Schedules of all Lots from our Purchase Section at 58-59, Agrabad C/A, Chattogram against cash payment as mentioned above on all working days from Sunday thru Thursday within 15:00 Hrs up to 20.03.2019. The bidders are to submit the attested copies of valid Trade License, Income Tax Registration/ TIN Certificate, VAT Registration Certificate, Bank Solvency Certificate at the time of purchasing the Tender Schedule.

The sealed tenders of of all Lots must be dropped in the tender box kept at our above mentioned Chattogram office latest by 15:00 Hrs. of 21.03.2019, which will be opened on the same day and same place at 15:15 Hrs. in presence of bidders (if any).

All other terms & conditions will be as per Tender Schedule.

The Company reserves the right to accept or reject any or all the tenders without assigning any reason.

Note: If the Tender cannot be received/ opened on the date of schedule due to any uncontrollable reason, the same will be received / opened on the next working day at same time and same place.