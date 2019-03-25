Log in
Meghna Petroleum : Painting of POL Storage Tank, Pipe Line, Pump House and Filling Gantry at Moglabazar Depot, Sylhet and Procurement of Gear Pump/Screw Pump with Squirrel Cage Induction Motor and Starter.

03/25/2019 | 06:50am EDT

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED

(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)

58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.

e-TENDER NOTICE

e-Tender is invited in the National e-GP portal (http://www.eprocure.gov.bd) for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below

S/N

Tender ID

Procurement Title

Schedule

Price in BDT

Tender Security in BDT

Tender Last

Selling (Date & Time)

Tender Closing & Opening (Date & Time)

Procurement

Method

1.

298289 (Pur: 080)

Painting of POL Storage Tank, Pipe Line, Pump House and Filling Gantry at Moglabazar Depot, Sylhet.

500.00

25,000.00

03 April, 2019;

17:00 Hrs.

04 April, 2019;

16:00 Hrs.

Open Tendering

Method

2.

299658 (Pur: 069)

Procurement of Gear Pump/ Screw Pump with Squirrel Cage Induction Motor and Starter.

5,000.00

3,00,000.00

15 April, 2019;

17:00 Hrs

16 April, 2019;

15:00 Hrs

One Stage Two

Envelop

This is an online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted. To submit e-Tender, please register on e-GP system portal (http://www.eprocure.gov.bd).

Disclaimer

Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:49:14 UTC
