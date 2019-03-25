Meghna Petroleum : Painting of POL Storage Tank, Pipe Line, Pump House and Filling Gantry at Moglabazar Depot, Sylhet and Procurement of Gear Pump/Screw Pump with Squirrel Cage Induction Motor and Starter.

MEGHNA PETROLEUM LIMITED
(A Subsidiary of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation)
58-59, Agrabad Commercial Area, Chattogram.
e-TENDER NOTICE
e-Tender is invited in the National e-GP portal (http://www.eprocure.gov.bd) for the procurement of the following goods, details are given below
|
S/N
|
Tender ID
|
Procurement Title
|
Schedule
Price in BDT
|
Tender Security in BDT
|
Tender Last
Selling (Date & Time)
|
Tender Closing & Opening (Date & Time)
|
Procurement
Method
|
1.
|
298289 (Pur: 080)
|
Painting of POL Storage Tank, Pipe Line, Pump House and Filling Gantry at Moglabazar Depot, Sylhet.
|
500.00
|
25,000.00
|
03 April, 2019;
17:00 Hrs.
|
04 April, 2019;
16:00 Hrs.
|
Open Tendering
Method
|
2.
|
299658 (Pur: 069)
|
Procurement of Gear Pump/ Screw Pump with Squirrel Cage Induction Motor and Starter.
|
5,000.00
|
3,00,000.00
|
15 April, 2019;
17:00 Hrs
|
16 April, 2019;
15:00 Hrs
|
One Stage Two
Envelop
This is an online Tender where only e-Tenders will be accepted in e-GP portal and no offline/ hard copies will be accepted. To submit e-Tender, please register on e-GP system portal (http://www.eprocure.gov.bd).
Disclaimer
Meghna Petroleum Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 10:49:14 UTC